Woman saved by Rlys staff at Amethi station

Published on Nov 01, 2022 12:01 AM IST

A woman passenger who got stuck between the platform and a moving train at the Amethi station was saved by a member of the Railways staff on Monday afternoon

Rajendra Singh, senior ticket examiner with Northern Railways, saved the female passenger (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A woman passenger who got stuck between the platform and a moving train at the Amethi station was saved by a member of the Railways staff on Monday afternoon. The Northern Railways employee, Lucknow Division, in question, Rajendra Singh, a senior ticket examiner, who was on duty, dragged the passenger out from where she was trapped.

When the Punjab Mail (train number 13006) arrived at Amethi station at around 2PM, the passenger who was travelling in the S-4 bogie of the train alighted to buy water. In the meantime, the train started running and when she tried to board the moving train, she lost her balance and got stuck between the platform and the train. Singh jumped into action and pulled her out.

The passenger was checked and once she was found to be healthy, she rejoined her family in the train and resumed her journey.

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
