Woman stabbed inside her Lucknow house by unknown assailant

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 21, 2025 09:20 PM IST

A 22-year-old woman was critically injured in a stabbing at her Lucknow home by an unknown man who fled, leaving his bike behind.

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed inside her house by an unidentified man, in Shankarpur village of Madiaon police station area of Lucknow, on Tuesday. The condition of the woman is stated to be critical.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The victim has sustained multiple injuries on her neck and face,” said SHO, Madiaon, Shivanand Mishra.

After the stabbing, the accused escaped, leaving his bike behind. Police say that the accused is being traced on the basis of the vehicle number.

“The police reached the spot and took the girl to the trauma center for treatment,” said ADCP, North, JK Dubey, and a case was being registered.

According to police, the woman, Ruby, a resident of Shankarpur, Madiaon, was alone at home and her mother, Nasreen, had gone to work. An unknown youth entered the house and attacked her with a knife kept in the house. When she came out screaming, the accused tried to start the bike but could not. He fled leaving the bike behind.

According to family members, the woman does not know or recognise the accused. They said that she does not go anywhere and she does not have any contact with anyone.

Constable to the rescue

Constable Kamlesh Verma of Madiaon police station reached the spot and rushed the woman to hospital in a private car.

He moved ahead of the car to clear the path and within an hour, he arrived at the Trauma Centre. No family member had arrived when blood was needed. “We were ready to give blood but the hospital had already organised and given the blood by that point,” he said.

