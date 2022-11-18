Woman’s body found stuffed in trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway

The body of a woman, said to be in her 20s, was found stuffed in a trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Friday. Police, who issued a notice for identification of the body, said the woman suffered bullet injuries in the chest area.

“The body was found wrapped in a polythene and inside a bag near the expressway,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mathura Abhishek Yadav. “There were bloodstains on the face and injuries, besides the mark a gunshot to the chest. Forensic experts and a dog squad were called to collect evidence, and all efforts are being made to identify the body.”

The woman’s body was recovered at a time when Delhi’s Shraddha Walkar has shocked the entire country. A saree was also reportedly found in the bag.

Sources in the department, who said a ‘kalawa’ (sacred thread) and a black thread were also found in the bag, opined that the woman could have been murdered somewhere else and her body was disposed of near the expressway.

The Mathura police have released a photo of the woman hoping that she could be identified. They can be contacted on 94544-03948.

It may be recalled that in November 2021 three bodies—of a woman and her two sons—were recovered at three locations near the Yamuna Expressway. The woman’s husband and her associates were arrested for strangulating the three to death.