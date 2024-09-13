Work on entire Ram temple to be complete by Jun 30, says construction committee chief

AYODHYA Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Friday said the work on the entire Ram Temple complex would be completed by June 30, 2025 and concerted efforts are on to ensure that it is completed within the stipulated period. Construction work of the first and second floors of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple underway, in Ayodhya. (File photo/PTI)

“Our initial target was December, but that is no longer feasible. The spire’s construction will be finalised by February 2025 while the installation of the statues of sages will be done by December 2024. Work on the entire Ram Temple will be concluded by June 30, 2025,” Mishra said during the construction committee meeting that concluded on Friday.

“The temple building will be embellished with facade lighting, but this type of illumination will not be utilized in the other parts of the complex. Only the temple building will feature facade lighting, which will be appropriate for its ambience and devotion of worshippers,” he informed

The tender for the facade lighting is expected to be issued by the end of November, he added.

“The completion of the first floor and the ongoing flooring work on the same level were discussed at the meeting. The sanctum sanctorum has been adorned with pristine white marble stones, while the construction of the second floor is progressing steadily. Over 1,600 dedicated workers are engaged in the construction of the temple,” said Mishra.

A thorough inspection was conducted to assess the management of emergency health services to be provided by Apollo Hospital within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The hospital is set to commence operations from Navratri.

GMR, which has been entrusted with decoration work at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, presented a comprehensive report outlining their plans to maintain the lush greenery within the complex.