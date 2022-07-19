Worker sacked for carrying photos of PM, CM in garbage cart reinstated
AGRA A sanitation worker, who was sacked after a purported video of him carrying portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart went viral, was on Tuesday reinstated as contractual staff of the Mathura and Vrindavan Nagar Nigam.
“The worker has submitted an unconditional apology for his lapse and stated that his family was dependent on him and his job as safai karamchari. Bobby assured not to repeat the mistake and as such a sympathetic approach was adopted by the municipal commissioner, after which the order for termination of his contract was revoked,” stated the office order signed by Dr Karim Akhtar Qureshi, nagar swasthya adhikari for Mathura and Vrindavan Nagar Nigam.
Mathura Nagar Nigam officials had on Sunday terminated Bobby’s contract after he was found carrying photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart, said officials.
Many had questioned the action against Bobby and a few organizations of safai karamcharis had warned of an agitation in support of the sanitation worker.
According to the viral video, the incident occurred on Saturday when a traveller from Rajasthan stopped the worker on the road and inquired about the photos in his cart. On being asked, the worker, Bobby, said he was merely carrying what he found in the garbage from a spot near Subhash Intermediate College near nagar nigam in Mathura and was unaware of the photos of the PM and CM being in it, according to the video.
For seamless DBT, government schools in U.P. to hold parent-teacher meeting next month
With a view to ensuring hassle free Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of money for school uniforms etc, a parent-teacher meeting will be organised in all the 1.33 lakh primary, upper primary, composite and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools of the state in August. The basic education department will also give free text-books and workbooks to students in the meeting. The attendance of all the teachers should be ensured in the meeting.
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Uttar Pradesh between July 20 and 23. Presently the state's rain deficit is pegged at 67%, with the Kaushambi district deficit at 98%. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Mathura, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and adjoining areas from Wednesday morning.
Ayodhya saint stopped from entering LuLu Mall
Controversial saint from Ayodhya Paramhans Das was taken into preventive custody by police when Paramhans Das reached LuLu Mall on Tuesday to perform puja and 'purify' the area where people had allegedly offered namaz on July 12. “As I am wearing saffron clothes, cops didn't allow me to enter the mall,” Paramhans Das later alleged. Das, however, refused to do so. In Ayodhya too, Das has always been in news for one reason or another.
Dadri Land acquisition: HC asks state government to take action against erring officers
The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to take action against the erring officials allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹100 crore of government money in the name of land acquisition compensation regarding land in Dadri tehsil of Greater Noida. The bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Sadhna Rani passed the order in a petition filed by Sach Sewa Samiti.
UPPCL junior engineers to launch statewide agitation from August 2
The Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineer Association has announced launch of a peaceful statewide agitation (Satyagraha) from August 2 to 8 against UP Power Corporation Ltd's (UPPCL) alleged arbitrariness in punishing and transferring engineers. The agitation, according to junior engineers' leader Satnam Singh, will range from organising protest meetings, holding press conferences, going on mass leave, taking out torch processions, holding demonstration at the Shakti Bhawan and other respective offices of importance.
