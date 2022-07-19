Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Worker sacked for carrying photos of PM, CM in garbage cart reinstated
lucknow news

Worker sacked for carrying photos of PM, CM in garbage cart reinstated

Mathura Nagar Nigam officials had on Sunday terminated the worker’s contract after he was found carrying photos of PM and UP chief minister in a garbage cart
Many had questioned the action against the worker and a few organizations of safai karamcharis had warned of an agitation in support of Bobby. (Pic for representation)
Many had questioned the action against the worker and a few organizations of safai karamcharis had warned of an agitation in support of Bobby. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 10:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

AGRA A sanitation worker, who was sacked after a purported video of him carrying portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart went viral, was on Tuesday reinstated as contractual staff of the Mathura and Vrindavan Nagar Nigam.

“The worker has submitted an unconditional apology for his lapse and stated that his family was dependent on him and his job as safai karamchari. Bobby assured not to repeat the mistake and as such a sympathetic approach was adopted by the municipal commissioner, after which the order for termination of his contract was revoked,” stated the office order signed by Dr Karim Akhtar Qureshi, nagar swasthya adhikari for Mathura and Vrindavan Nagar Nigam.

Mathura Nagar Nigam officials had on Sunday terminated Bobby’s contract after he was found carrying photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart, said officials.

Many had questioned the action against Bobby and a few organizations of safai karamcharis had warned of an agitation in support of the sanitation worker.

According to the viral video, the incident occurred on Saturday when a traveller from Rajasthan stopped the worker on the road and inquired about the photos in his cart. On being asked, the worker, Bobby, said he was merely carrying what he found in the garbage from a spot near Subhash Intermediate College near nagar nigam in Mathura and was unaware of the photos of the PM and CM being in it, according to the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The parent teacher meeting will be organised in the UP government schools from 10am to 12 noon by August third week and specific dates should be informed to the office of special project director by August 5. (Pic for representation)

    For seamless DBT, government schools in U.P. to hold parent-teacher meeting next month

    With a view to ensuring hassle free Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of money for school uniforms etc, a parent-teacher meeting will be organised in all the 1.33 lakh primary, upper primary, composite and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools of the state in August. The basic education department will also give free text-books and workbooks to students in the meeting. The attendance of all the teachers should be ensured in the meeting.

  • A foreign tourist visiting the Taj Mahal on a hot and humid day in Agra on Monday. (Agency/ For representation)

    IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh

    The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Uttar Pradesh between July 20 and 23. Presently the state's rain deficit is pegged at 67%, with the Kaushambi district deficit at 98%. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Mathura, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and adjoining areas from Wednesday morning.

  • Shailendra Giri, inspector, Sushant Golf City police station, informed that the saint was detained as a preventive measure. This was not the first time that Paramhans Das had tried to hog the limelight over controversial issues. (FILE PHOTO)

    Ayodhya saint stopped from entering LuLu Mall

    Controversial saint from Ayodhya Paramhans Das was taken into preventive custody by police when Paramhans Das reached LuLu Mall on Tuesday to perform puja and 'purify' the area where people had allegedly offered namaz on July 12. “As I am wearing saffron clothes, cops didn't allow me to enter the mall,” Paramhans Das later alleged. Das, however, refused to do so. In Ayodhya too, Das has always been in news for one reason or another.

  • The land acquisition was done in 2008 by presenting fake documents in court. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

    Dadri Land acquisition: HC asks state government to take action against erring officers

    The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to take action against the erring officials allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹100 crore of government money in the name of land acquisition compensation regarding land in Dadri tehsil of Greater Noida. The bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Sadhna Rani passed the order in a petition filed by Sach Sewa Samiti.

  • UPPCL junior engineers have alleged that UP Power Corporation Ltd’s (UPPCL) behaves in arbitrary manner in punishing and transferring engineers (Pic for representation)

    UPPCL junior engineers to launch statewide agitation from August 2

    The Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineer Association has announced launch of a peaceful statewide agitation (Satyagraha) from August 2 to 8 against UP Power Corporation Ltd's (UPPCL) alleged arbitrariness in punishing and transferring engineers. The agitation, according to junior engineers' leader Satnam Singh, will range from organising protest meetings, holding press conferences, going on mass leave, taking out torch processions, holding demonstration at the Shakti Bhawan and other respective offices of importance.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out