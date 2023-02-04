World Cancer Day: Cervical cancer vax to be available at U.P. district hospitals soon

The vaccine for cervical cancer will soon be included in routine immunisation programme in Uttar Pradesh while at least one district level hospital in each district will have equipment to screen women for breast and cervical cancer.

Dr Manoj Shukla, GM, routine immunisation in national health mission, Uttar Pradesh said, “Planning is on to include the cervical cancer vaccine in routine immunisation soon in Uttar Pradesh and other states. At present, the imported vaccine is available in the private sector and costs up to ₹3,500 for a dose. India too has developed a vaccine which is cheaper.”

Under the revised strategy, the community health officers (CHOs) deployed at health and wellness centres in rural areas will also help identify cancer cases. According to the National Family Health Survey data (2019-21) 1.5% women in Uttar Pradesh have undergone screening tests for cervical cancer including 1.1% urban and 1.7% rural women.

“According to data, cervical cancer ranks as the second most prevalent cancers in India. The vaccine which is to be given to young girls preferably between 9 and 14 years of age, can help prevent it. Catch-up vaccination is permitted, maximum, up till the age of 26-years,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

In another initiative, Tata Trusts has launched its latest campaign in which two awareness films are being shown that highlight the feeling of uncertainty that cancer patients and their caregivers experience when cancer is detected. “The campaign raises awareness around four key pillars that can alleviate India’s problem of growing cancer burden: awareness, accessibility, quality care and affordability,” said Dr Sanjiv Chopra, chief executive, Cancer Care Programme, Tata Trusts in a press statement.

Of the two films, the first one takes viewers on an emotional journey into the lives of cancer patients, highlighting how uncertainties around their personal lives, finances, and future weigh more on their minds than the cancer itself, and how the four pillars of Tata Trusts Cancer Care Programme provide relief. The campaign then builds on the stress of uncertainties in the next film which highlights the mental agony of the patient’s family-members and caregivers through this difficult time.

“To mark the World Cancer Day a free check-up and awareness camp has been organised by Lucknow Cancer Institute and HEAL foundation on February 4 at Chaturbhuji Mandir, Ram Nagar Road in Barabanki,” said director of the institute, Nirmala Pant. The camp will be held between 10 am and 3 pm.

Dr Chopra said, today, India’s reported cancer incidence stands at 15 lakh with real incidence estimated to be 1.5 to 3 times higher than the reported cases.