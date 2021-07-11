UP CM Yogi Adityanath says rising population behind societal inequality, urges awareness

On World Population Day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that a population spike is the root cause behind major problems, such as inequality, plaguing a society. The chief minister also urged people to spread awareness about problems arising out of an increasing population and proposed that population control is one of the primary factors behind the establishment of an 'advanced society'.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh govt to release new population policy today: All you need to know

Speaking on the issues of a population spike, the UP CM said, "Increasing population is the root of major problems including inequality prevailing in the society. Population control is the primary condition for the establishment of an advanced society."

Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India, sheltering a population of around 220 million.

Notably, the UP law commission had proposed a day ago a 'two-child policy' aimed at population control in the state. The state government is set to announce the new policy on Sunday, ahead of the assembly elections next year. The issue has emerged as one of the main focus areas in the state ahead of assembly polls.

The draft population control bill, which has already been uploaded on the UP government's website, has provisions to give government incentives to those who help in population control.

Highlighting the occasion of World Population Day, Yogi Adityanath urged people to spread awareness regarding the problems of an increasing population count.

"Let us, on this 'World Population Day', take a pledge to make ourselves and the society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population," news agency ANI quoted the Uttar Pradesh chief minister as saying.

Also Read | World Population Day 2021: Theme, history and significance

If enacted, the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, make people with more than two children ineligible for government jobs, disentitle those already in service to promotions, and exclude them from the benefits of 77 schemes. The proposed legislation also suggests incentives such as tax rebates for those with two children or less.