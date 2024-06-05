 “World wars of the future will be fought over water”: Former IAS Alok Ranjan - Hindustan Times
“World wars of the future will be fought over water”: Former IAS Alok Ranjan

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 06, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Alok Ranjan pointed out, “Water is not an inexhaustible resource, and we are depleting it at an alarming rate.” He predicted that if current trends continue, future world wars will be fought over water.

City-based culture and welfare organisation Abhivyakti organised a seminar on Wednesday to celebrate World Environment Day, focusing on the increasingly scarce resource of water and potential solutions. Experts discussed the history of groundwater levels and rivers in the city, current scenarios, and the associated risks.

Former IAS Alok Ranjan (HT)
Environmentalist and academician Venkatesh Dutta, along with former bureaucrat Alok Ranjan, were invited to speak on the dais and share their expertise with the audience.

According to Dutta, groundwater is being extracted at a faster rate than it is being replenished by the earth. He cited a NASA study, stating that the largest mass loss of water in the world is occurring in North India, specifically from the Gangetic Plains.

Dutta informed that 26 times the amount of water in the Bhakra Dam has already been extracted from the Gangetic Plains.

“The Venice of Awadh, also known as the ‘Lake, Wetland, and River City,’ is turning into a ‘Drain, Dry, and Sewer City,” said Dutta. “This is despite the fact that UP has the largest canal network in the country.” He concluded with the thought, “You can find alternate sources of energy, but can you find alternate sources of water?”

Alok Ranjan also shared concerns about modern construction technologies impacting groundwater recharge. “Our roads are constructed in such a way and with such materials that there is no possibility of any water seeping into the ground. Even when it rains, only a minimal amount will get absorbed. Therefore, there is no scope for the recharging of groundwater, especially in urban areas.”

After a charged discussion on water conservation, the program concluded with a skit titled ‘Aaj Paani Aayega,’ which depicted a fictional village called ‘Paani’ in a post-drought world, where the inauguration of a tubewell was celebrated as a significant event.

News / Cities / Lucknow / “World wars of the future will be fought over water”: Former IAS Alok Ranjan
