‘Yoga Utsav’ celebrated with enthusiasm at AMU
To mark the 100-day countdown of the 8th International Day of Yoga, the Department of Physical Education, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), celebrated ‘Yoga Utsav-2022’ based on the theme ‘Unite with Yoga’ on Wednesday.
The event was organised in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the guidelines of Ministry of AYUSH. AMU had been picked as the venue by the ministry, informed the press statement released by the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the university.
Over 2,000 participants, including students from various Madrasas, Ahmadi School for the Visually Challenged, specially-abled people and residents of old age homes, performed various yoga asanas under the guidance of yoga experts. The event was also live-streamed on different social media platforms.
The event began at 6 am on the athletics ground with the welcome address by Prof Syed Tariq Murtaza, chairperson, department of physical education.
During the event, Dr Naushad Waheed Ansari highlighted the benefits of different yoga asanas, and Prof Rajendra Singh explained and performed the Sutra Neti, Jal Neti and Kapalbhati in the first session.
The second session was conducted by Prof Brij Bhushan Singh on the practical aspects of meditation and dhyana. The participants were practically oriented on the major skills of dhyana and meditation. The students of the Department of Physical Education — Pushpendra, Neha and Hariom — were the demonstrator on the stage.
In the third session, a webinar titled ‘Peace and Wellness’ was organised by Dr Mohd Arshad Bari at Kennedy Auditorium, AMU. The resource persons explained the importance of yoga and peace in two different sessions. More than 2,000 viewers attended the webinar on social media platforms.
Uttar Pradesh budget: Yogi government 2.0 faces resource mobilisation challenges
The Yogi government 2.0 faces major challenges on the resource mobilisation and expenditure front as it presents its first annual budget for 2022-23 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly here on Thursday. The size of the state budget is likely to be over ₹6 lakh crore. The state government had presented an annual budget of ₹5.50 lakh crore in 2021-2022.
Uttar Pradesh: Suspense over RLD president Jayant Chaudhary’s Rajya Sabha foray continues
Suspense continues over whether Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary will file his nomination for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections for one of the 11 Upper House seats falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, eminent lawyer and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal filed Sibal's nomination papers as an independent candidate supported by the SP. Hours later, former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Javed Ali also filed his nominations as an SP candidate.
Uttar Pradesh: BJP mulls over names for Rajya Sabha polls amid speculation of contest
Hectic consultations and lobbying were underway in the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the announcement of candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls to fill up 11 vacancies from Uttar Pradesh. The BJP strategists are keeping an eye on if the main opposition Samajwadi Party would like to force a contest by fielding four candidates, while being sure of an outright win of only three of the SP nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls.
Four killed in SUV-truck collision in Barabanki
Four men belonging to Lucknow were killed in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck container on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway near Barabanki late on Tuesday night, senior police officials said on Wednesday morning. Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak too expressed grief on the deaths of four persons in the road accident in Barabanki. Barabanki said the incident happened near Palhari crossing of Lucknow-Ayodhya highway under Safdarganj police station limits.
Khotachiwadi demolition: Experts ask state to incentivise heritage property owners
Experts and residents have time and again urged the government to incentivise maintenance of heritage properties, such as via rebate in property tax, water tax, or even aid in maintaining structural stability of such properties. These suggestions were part of an exhaustive report following the upgradation of the heritage list. Presently, no changes can be made to a Grade I heritage property. Cessed heritage buildings can approach MHADA for major repairs.
