Yogi Adityanath asks officials to build marriage halls in all village panchayats in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that marriage halls should be constructed in all the gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh to enable villagers to organise weddings and other functions at a lower cost. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said there is no shortage of funds for development works in panchayats. (HT PHOTO)

He also stressed on making villages “atmanirbhar” (self-reliant), saying it is necessary for the prosperity of the state.

Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the progress of schemes of the panchayati raj department.

Yogi Adityanath said the proposals received so far under the Mathrubhumi scheme were encouraging. Proposals, he said, were being received from the migrants for each district and suggested the same scheme also be used for the construction of marriage halls in villages.

“Empowerment of villages is necessary for the prosperity of the state. In this direction, the planned efforts made in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years have yielded good results,” he said.

According to an official release, he said the three-tier panchayati raj system is functioning ideally in the state through 57,702 gram panchayats, 75 zila panchayats, and 826 kshetra panchayats. Many of the panchayats have presented a model by adopting innovation.

“We have to make our villages ‘atmanirbhar’. Villages have talent and potential, they just need a little guidance. Concrete efforts should be made in this regard,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister further said that after ending open defecation, now the work should be done for the disposal of solid and liquid waste in the villages.

He also said there is no shortage of funds for development works in panchayats.

“There is no shortage of funds for development works in the three-tier panchayats (gram, kshetra, and zila panchayats). Funds should be allocated on time for the development of panchayats. Ensure the quality of the work. In view of transparency in the work of three-tier panchayats, the system of the GeM (Government e-Market) portal should be implemented,” Yogi said.

He also told officials, “The village secretariats operating in all the gram panchayats of the state should be equipped with high-speed internet service. Wi-Fi facility should also be provided within a 50-metre radius of the secretariat premises for the use of common people. Every village should be equipped with digital facilities. Prepare the necessary action plan in this regard.”