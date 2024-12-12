Yogi Adityanath asks officials to reclaim encroached land, teach bullies a lesson

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to remove encroachments on the land of the poor and take stringent legal action against the guilty. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

“Land mafias and bullies, who exploit the weak, must not be spared,” the chief minister said during the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan on the Gorakhnath temple campus in Gorakhpur.

“With a zero-tolerance policy, the government is committed to ensuring strict legal action against such offenders and justice to all,” the chief minister said, while instructing officials to take swift action in cases of land encroachment.

During the Janata Darshan, several women raised concerns about land grabbing by the land mafia and criminals. The chief minister assured them that the land mafia would be taught a stern lesson, adding that no one would be allowed to displace the weak or the poor as long as he is in power.

He instructed the administration and police officers present to identify those illegally occupying land and take strict legal action against them.

He also addressed requests for financial assistance for medical treatment, directing authorities to fast-track approvals and ensure that beneficiaries receive Ayushman Bharat health cards.

Additionally, the chief minister gifted chocolates to children accompanying some women who attended the Janata Darshan and blessed them.