Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath extends New Year greetings, says govt working to make Uttar Pradesh the most developed state

Published on Jan 01, 2023 12:46 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh, with a new identity, is playing a key role in the nation’s development, says Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said various schemes are being run to improve the lives of people in Uttar Pradesh. (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the people on the New Year and said the state government was working seriously to make Uttar Pradesh the most developed state of the country.

Yogi Adityanath hoped that the state government’s efforts in this direction would gain wings in the New Year.

“Various projects and welfare schemes are being run which have helped better the lifestyle of the people,” he said.

“Owing to all-round development and various pro-people steps, U.P, now with a new identity, is playing a key role in nation’s development. The benefits of the development work initiated by the double engine government are now reaching villages, the poor, farmers, youngsters, women and all sections of the society,” he said.

He also appealed to the people to ensure all celebrations and programmes organised on the occasion are done with all precautions in light of Covid-19.

Sunday, January 01, 2023
