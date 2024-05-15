Yogi Adityanath hits out at Congress, Rajnath Singh says India will be among top 3 economies

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Congress is harping on the old “gareebi hatao” slogan but has no answer how the task is to be accomplished. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an election meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Addressing a poll rally in Lucknow’s Aminabad in support of defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, Adityanath said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought 25 crore people out of poverty but what have you (Congress) done? The Congress wants to do a wealth survey.”

“The Congress is not in a position to say they have implemented any scheme without discrimination in their six-decade long rule. Neither can the Samajwadi Party make this claim despite ruling Uttar Pradesh four times. In fact, they allowed terrorism and Naxalism and, during their tenure, they refused to accept Lord Ram and ordered firing upon Ram Bhakts,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“When the Opposition is not getting support in India, they get statements from Pakistan. They say don’t oppose Pakistan that has an atom bomb. I would ask them: is our atom bomb meant to be kept in the fridge?” Yogi Adityanath said.

In his speech, Rajnath Singh said India will be among top three countries in the world as soon as U.P. becomes a trillion-dollar economy.

“I never make promises to people but try to fulfill their needs. I challenge the opposition to prove the BJP did not fulfil promises. As our majority government came to power with Narendra Modi as PM, Article 370 was abrogated (in Jammu and Kashmir) just as we had said. Jammu and Kashmir is making progress. Under the Congress, no state was left free of terror activities. In Kashmir now only one or two incidents and nothing more. We had said our government will get Ram temple and you see our Lord Ram is in his magnificent temple. Ram Rajya will now come for sure.”

Singh said India’s image has changed in the world as a strong nation

The Indian economy has climbed to the 5th position from 11th position, he said, adding that by 2027 India will be number three after the United States of America and China.

The Opposition says the BJP will end reservation and, “I can say nothing like this is going to happen,” he asserted.

“In the new parliament building, PM Narendra Modi took a copy of the Constitution signed by BR Ambedkar and it was the first thing that reached the new parliament. The opposition tried to defame the BJP. I want to tell the SP and the Congress people to do positive politics and this is possible only if you stop telling lies,” Rajnath Singh said.