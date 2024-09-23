Yogi Adityanath lays stress on transparent, timely recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed all boards and commissions to ensure that recruitment to vacant positions in Uttar Pradesh is completed transparently and within the given timeframe, a government spokesperson said in a press release. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said no private institution should be designated an exam centre for the recruitment process. (FILE PHOTO)

Besides, it must be ensured that reservation policies are strictly followed in all recruitment procedures, the chief mnister said.

Yogi Adityanath gave these directives to the chairpersons of various boards and commissions while reviewing the recruitment processes for various positions across the state in a meeting on Monday.

The chief minister emphasised that departments where appointments are due should promptly forward requisitions to the relevant commission. The state has implemented the E-Adhiyachan portal, which all departments must utilise for raising requisitions.

He directed that there should be no pending recruitment cases. Special care must be taken in selecting transportation services, agencies, and examination centres, with strict confidentiality maintained throughout the process, Adityanath said.

He also instructed that the selection boards and commissions to sign formal agreements (MoUs) with authorised agencies to ensure transparency, the spokesperson said.

No private institution should be designated as examination centre, the chief minister said, adding that only government and government-aided schools should be selected for this purpose, with the selection process conducted under the supervision of the district magistrate and the district inspector of schools.

The chairpersons of all boards and commissions should convene meetings with the chief secretary and the director general of police to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, the chief minister said. Artificial Intelligence and CCTV should be used to maintain order and prevent any disruptions, he added. Special attention must be given to controlling the spread of rumours.

Adityanath also directed all boards and commissions to create question banks to ensure the timely completion of recruitment processes. This step is essential to maintaining the integrity of the examinations, he said.

Recruitment in medical and technical departments should be expedited by forming boards at the local level.

The chairman of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board briefed the chief minister on the successful conduct of the recent Police Recruitment Examination. Acknowledging the achievement, the chief minister noted that the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination has set a new standard and should be used as a model for other recruitment boards.

The meeting was attended by the chairpersons of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, Electricity Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, and Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institutional Service Board, along with senior government officials, the government spokesperson said.