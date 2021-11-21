Yogi Adityanath meets Modi at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Sunday morning. The two, according to those aware of the meeting, were together for about 45 minutes before Modi left to attend the 56th All India conference of DGPs/IGPs in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Though the details of the discussions between the two could not be known, the two pictures that Yogi Adityanath tweeted were widely shared on various social media platforms.

Yogi shared pictures of the two walking together on the precincts of Raj Bhavan with Modi’s hand on Yogi’s shoulders. The chief minister also texted a verse in Hindi along with the pictures, which, when roughly translated, would mean: “We have set out with a pledge, devoting our body and soul, with a resolve to make the sun rise, to rise above the sky, to make a new India.”

Modi reached Raj Bhavan on November 19 night from his tour to Mahoba and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. He was in Lucknow, according to the state information department, to attend the 56th conference of DGPs/IGPs . He left for New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Union home affairs minister Amit Shah, the directors general of police (DGPs) of all the states and Union territories, the directors general (DGs) of central police organisations and 350 other senior police officers were also present at the conference

Notably, the meeting of the two leaders (Modi and Yogi) holds significance as it comes months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi had met Modi on Saturday morning also at the Raj Bhavan, and the state government had called it a courtesy call.

Yogi Adityanath saw PM Modi and Amit Shah off at the airport on Sunday evening as they returned to Delhi.

Elections for the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly are slated for early next year.