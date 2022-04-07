Yogi Adityanath says quality health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh was a dream before 2017
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said quality health infrastructure was a dream in Uttar Pradesh before 2017.
Today, Uttar Pradesh is the state with the maximum number of medical colleges in the country, he added.
Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme for concession agreement transfer between the UP medical education department and private organisations for establishment of medical colleges on the public private partnership (PPP) model in Uttar Pradesh.
From 1947 to 2017, merely 12 medical colleges were established in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
After coming to power 2017, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is striving to establish 35 new medical colleges in the state, he said
Seventeen of these medical colleges are functional and work on 16 medical colleges is on, the chief minister said.
“In the next session we will start the academic session in 16 medical colleges as well. Two AIIMS have been set up in UP,” Yogi Adityanath said.
The state government decided to set up medical college on PPP models in 16 districts which did not have medical colleges, he said.
Under this policy, two private players have decided to set up medical colleges in Maharajganj and Sambhal districts.
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said a lot of work in the health sector was done in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. The seats in MBBS course increased from 4,450 to 8,378 during this period. There are 1,300 seats for postgraduate courses in government medical colleges and 1,700 seats in private medical colleges.
Principal secretary (medical education) Alok Kumar also expressed his views at the programme.
Man, son shot dead by constable, his kin in UP’s Shamli
A 45-year-old man and Bhupendra's 20-year-old son were allegedly shot dead by a constable, his brother and other family members over a money dispute in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said Thursday. A case under sections 147,148,149, 342,364,302 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against constable Vikrant, his brother Arjun, father Virendra, mother Mudresh, Vikrant's wife Shivani and a villager Monu on the complaint of Bhupendra's mother Sudesh Devi.
NCR athletics team excels in national Rly meet, wins five medals
North Central Railway has won five medals in the recently concluded 86th All India Railway Athletic Championship held in Kolkata. The NCR team, comprising 18 players, saw five members winning medals in the championship including 1 silver and four bronze medals, officials said. The team called on general manager, NCR, Pramod Kumar, in his office on their return from the championship to Sangam City and apprised him about the achievements on Thursday.
CNG price hike: Taxi unions demand hike in base fare to ₹30
Black and yellow taxi drivers have demanded an increase in the base fare citing surging prices of CNG, which were hiked recently. The unions have approached the Maharashtra government seeking to increase the minimum fare from ₹25 to ₹30. Earlier on April 1, the state government had slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on CNG leading to a reduction in prices from ₹66 per kg to ₹63.50.
Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, Jalore sizzles at 45.2 degrees
Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Jalore being the hottest city at 45.2 degrees Celsius, IMD said. Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.8 in Phalodi, 44.4 each in Jaisalmer and Banswara, 44.3 in Sriganganagar, 44 in Bikaner, and 43.2 degrees Celsius in Churu.
Robbers loot ₹50 lakh from Darbhanga bank
Armed robbers struck a branch of Punjab National Bank in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday and looted approximately ₹50 lakh at gun point, police said. The branch is located at Supaul Bazaar under Biraul subdivision, 48 kilometres east of district headquarters of Darbhanga. “We have launched a probe and efforts are on to arrest the culprits,” he said. The CCTV footage were being scrutinized. Sources said there was no security guard deployed at the branch.
