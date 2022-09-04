Yogi Adityanath says Rampuri knife fell into wrong hands earlier, but ensuring security under BJP now
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Rampur from Bijnor and launched development projects there
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party in Rampur on Sunday with a reference to the Rampuri knife.
Yogi Adityanath said the same “Rampuri chaaku (knife)” that fell into the wrong hands earlier and became a means of exploitation, is now ensuring security of common man, women, youth, traders with the BJP’s positive intent and is attracting investment.
Yogi Adityanath arrived in Rampur from Bijnor on Sunday afternoon as part of his two- day visit to Moradabad division that began from Moradabad on Saturday.
Launching 22 development projects worth ₹72 crore in Rampur, Yogi Adityanath said, “Till some years (ago), the then governments treated Rampur as their “den” for satisfying their selfish motives. No schemes, or projects were implemented for the development of the region and it was just reduced to a place having no identity.” “The faith of people in the BJP here will take the region to new heights,” he added.
Congratulating the people on the launch of projects and thanking them for their support to party candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who won the Rampur Lok Sabha by-election in June, Yogi Adityanath said that Rampur residents have paved the way for a new era of development, security and prosperity. They have given a clear message to those who exploited the land which had its own mythological and historical identity, he said.
Assuring the people that the double-engine government (BJP at the Centre and in the state) will continue working with a development-oriented approach, Yogi Adityanath said both the central and state governments will ensure that benefits of the welfare schemes reach every person without any kind of discrimination on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’.
Yogi Adityanath said the contribution of every section of the society ranging from craftsmen, artisans, youth, women, farmers, traders, and labourers was essential for the prosperity and the growth of the nation. The chief minister called upon the people to work together with the government for making India prosperous and self-reliant by attracting investment and generating employment opportunities.
“In the last 5.5 years, we completed projects worth ₹3200 crore in Rampur and various programmes were begun to bring a new identity to the region. Similarly, apart from all other projects, incentives were provided to encourage investment. In the last eight months, 20 new industrial units have been established in Rampur. In these, an investment of ₹540 crore has been made and 600 people have been directly employed while 4500 people have received indirect employment. Besides, three industrial units have been set up giving employment to 1200 people,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
Castigating the previous governments, the CM said, “They (previous governments) made plans for their interests and converted schools, colleges, educational institutions here into party offices, guesthouses.”
“The BJP worked to keep the heritage of the region intact by preserving and safeguarding institutions of historical importance,” he added.
The chief minister further said that the state government has also encouraged Rampur’s violin, Rampuri knife, Rampuri topi (cap), Zardozi and other related products y by linking them with programmes like Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and the state government’s one district, one product scheme.
Yogi added that the government in the next five years will not only establish Uttar Pradesh as a “riot-free” state, but also will link an individual of every family in the state with employment and self-employment opportunities.
The chief minister also assured that all the demands put forward by the public representatives in Rampur will be taken forward in a planned and phased manner on priority.
The CM also provided financial assistance to 33 destitute daughters and honoured meritorious students by distributing tablets and smartphones. Besides, nutritional kits were provided to children.
Yogi Adityanath earlier inspected the Bal Shishu Grih (children’s home) in Rampur and interacted with the beneficiaries. He took stock of various development projects in the region and met public representatives.
-
Teachers’ Day: U.P. CM Yogi to confer state award on 75 teachers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will confer the State Teacher Award 2021 on 75 teachers of the basic education department on the occasion of Teachers' Day at Lok Bhavan on Monday. He will also launch five portals of the secondary education department. These portals are “Paunch”, “Pankh”, “Pragyan”, “Parakh” and “Pehchan”. The CM will transfer stipend to the girls of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya and children with disabilities under “Samarth” programme through direct benefit transfer (DBT).
-
U.P.: Ways for better implementation of Juvenile Justice, POCSO Acts discussed
A daylong zonal conference covering 14 districts was on Sunday held to discuss the ways to ensure effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Judicial Training and Research Institute, in association with UNICEF, Lucknow, under the aegis of the High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, Lucknow, organised the conference on JTRI campus.
-
Speeding, reckless driving led to 72.38% road accidents in Ludhiana
Speeding and reckless driving lead to 275 (72.38%) of the 380 fatalities in road mishaps reported from Ludhiana , as per the National Crime Record Bureau report 2021. As many as 478 road mishaps were reported last year. A total of 22 people died in as many mishaps caused by animals in the past year. Stationary vehicles claimed nine lives in 10 road mishaps. As many as 169 people also suffered injuries.
-
₹1,000 cr PepsiCo plant to come up at Naini in U.P.’s Prayagraj: Minister
As part of the state government's efforts to revive and develop Naini Industrial Area of Prayagraj, Varun Beverages—the second largest bottling company of PepsiCo's beverages in the world outside the USA—will soon set up its plant in Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Naini, said U.P. minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi'. Soon the allotment letter will be given to Varun Beverages (Pepsi Company).
-
Govt receives 12,000 suggestions & objections for sale of wine at supermarkets
The state excise commissionerate has received over 12,000 suggestions and objections from different individuals and organisations regarding the state cabinet's January 2022 decision, allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops having premises spread over 1,000 square feet. Of the 12,000, around 7,500 suggestions are positive with changes suggested whereas the remaining 4,500 are not in favour of the decision, government sources said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics