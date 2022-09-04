Yogi Adityanath says Rampuri knife fell into wrong hands earlier, but ensuring security under BJP now

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party in Rampur on Sunday with a reference to the Rampuri knife.

Yogi Adityanath said the same “Rampuri chaaku (knife)” that fell into the wrong hands earlier and became a means of exploitation, is now ensuring security of common man, women, youth, traders with the BJP’s positive intent and is attracting investment.

Yogi Adityanath arrived in Rampur from Bijnor on Sunday afternoon as part of his two- day visit to Moradabad division that began from Moradabad on Saturday.

Launching 22 development projects worth ₹72 crore in Rampur, Yogi Adityanath said, “Till some years (ago), the then governments treated Rampur as their “den” for satisfying their selfish motives. No schemes, or projects were implemented for the development of the region and it was just reduced to a place having no identity.” “The faith of people in the BJP here will take the region to new heights,” he added.

Congratulating the people on the launch of projects and thanking them for their support to party candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who won the Rampur Lok Sabha by-election in June, Yogi Adityanath said that Rampur residents have paved the way for a new era of development, security and prosperity. They have given a clear message to those who exploited the land which had its own mythological and historical identity, he said.

Assuring the people that the double-engine government (BJP at the Centre and in the state) will continue working with a development-oriented approach, Yogi Adityanath said both the central and state governments will ensure that benefits of the welfare schemes reach every person without any kind of discrimination on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’.

Yogi Adityanath said the contribution of every section of the society ranging from craftsmen, artisans, youth, women, farmers, traders, and labourers was essential for the prosperity and the growth of the nation. The chief minister called upon the people to work together with the government for making India prosperous and self-reliant by attracting investment and generating employment opportunities.

“In the last 5.5 years, we completed projects worth ₹3200 crore in Rampur and various programmes were begun to bring a new identity to the region. Similarly, apart from all other projects, incentives were provided to encourage investment. In the last eight months, 20 new industrial units have been established in Rampur. In these, an investment of ₹540 crore has been made and 600 people have been directly employed while 4500 people have received indirect employment. Besides, three industrial units have been set up giving employment to 1200 people,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Castigating the previous governments, the CM said, “They (previous governments) made plans for their interests and converted schools, colleges, educational institutions here into party offices, guesthouses.”

“The BJP worked to keep the heritage of the region intact by preserving and safeguarding institutions of historical importance,” he added.

The chief minister further said that the state government has also encouraged Rampur’s violin, Rampuri knife, Rampuri topi (cap), Zardozi and other related products y by linking them with programmes like Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and the state government’s one district, one product scheme.

Yogi added that the government in the next five years will not only establish Uttar Pradesh as a “riot-free” state, but also will link an individual of every family in the state with employment and self-employment opportunities.

The chief minister also assured that all the demands put forward by the public representatives in Rampur will be taken forward in a planned and phased manner on priority.

The CM also provided financial assistance to 33 destitute daughters and honoured meritorious students by distributing tablets and smartphones. Besides, nutritional kits were provided to children.

Yogi Adityanath earlier inspected the Bal Shishu Grih (children’s home) in Rampur and interacted with the beneficiaries. He took stock of various development projects in the region and met public representatives.