News / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath stays overnight in Ayodhya, takes selfie with sand sculpture of Ram

Yogi Adityanath stays overnight in Ayodhya, takes selfie with sand sculpture of Ram

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
Jan 22, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Golden chapter will be added to history of human civilisation when Ram Lalla is seated at his birthplace, says Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Sunday night for a final inspection of preparations before Monday’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony and visited important spots and streets.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie with a sand sculpture of Lord Ram in the background, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
Staying in Ayodhya overnight, he viewed a sand sculpture of Lord Ram created by noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and also took a selfie with it.

The sand sculpture has been awarded the certificate of the largest sand sculpture of Lord Ram by the World Records Book of India, said a government statement, adding that chief minister Yogi Adityanath presented the certificate to Shraddha Shukla, director of State Lalit Kala Academy.

The Puri-based Pattnaik, along with his team, created the sand sculpture measuring 55 feet in length, 35 feet in width, and 23 feet in height after the State Lalit Kala Academy organised a sand art camp on the occasion of Ramotsav 2024.

Before signing off for the day, Yogi made a post on X saying: “Tomorrow, a golden chapter will get added to the history of human civilisation and Sanatan culture. After a gap of 500 years, tomorrow Maryada Purshottam Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla will get seated at his birthplace in Ayodhya Dhaam’s rebuilt grand and divine temple. In the glorious presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tomorrow, will be Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla. All are immersed in Ram, energised, and devotional”.

