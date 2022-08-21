Yogi Adityanath tells officials to prepare biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said there was a need for promoting biofuel in the field of power and transport sectors and the use of biomass pellets in thermal plants
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to soon prepare a biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh.
Holding a high-level meeting at his official residence in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said development of biomass supply chain was indispensable to meeting the future energy needs. He said there was a need for promoting biofuel in the field of power and transport sectors and the use of biomass pellets in thermal plants.
“We already see positive results of promotion of compressed biogas, bio-coal, ethanol and bio-diesel as desired by the Prime Minister. Two bio-coal units have already begun production and one compressed biogas unit got ready for operation in June,” Yogi Adityanath said, adding “There is need for doing a lot more and for this a comprehensive biofuel policy needs to be in place.”
Yogi Adityanath asked officials to try to achieve the target of producing 500 tons of compressed biogas in next five years while an action plan should be made to produce 2000 tons of bio-diesel and bio-ethanol each per day. He said all 75 districts must have at least one each biofuel unit.
He further said that the new biofuel policy must have some provisions to effectively deal with the problems that arose from the burning of crop residues by farmers.
The promotion and use of biofuel, Yogi Adityanath pointed out, would not only meet energy needs and curb carbon emissions but also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.
FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours: UPERC
The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has insisted that FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours of detection of pilferage to avoid possible harassment of the accused. The commission has directed the U.P. Power Corporation Ltd to obtain appropriate justification from all the police department officials concerned for not registering FIRs within time.
Prayagraj: Two held for sorcerer’s murder in Koraon
Koraon police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a sorcerer on July 20. Police recovered murder weapons, looted valuables and firearms from their possession. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said acting on tip-off joint teams under SOG trans-Yamuna in-charge Ranjeet Singh and SHO of Koraon police station Inspector Dhirendra Singh arrested Balkrishna Pal and Nandlal Soni. Bhagirathi used to practice sorcery and take cash from people in return.
Mission Shakti 4.0: Uttar Pradesh government to conduct self-defence workshops for 10k girls in September
Aimed at empowering girls and imparting self-defence skills, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct a workshop for about 10,000 girls in September under its flagship women empowerment programme – Mission Shakti, said a government spokesperson. The 7-day workshop module for self-defence training will be designed by the Sports and Fitness Sector Skill Council and conducted across 75 districts of the state, said the spokesperson in a statement.
Fadnavis will be next CM, says BJP state chief
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party's newly-appointed state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, raising eyebrows in the political corridors and leading to uneasiness in the Eknath Shinde camp. Bawankule, who was speaking in Akola on Saturday evening, said that Fadnavis was the only person with the capacity to lead the state on the path of development.
Prayagraj: Three held for hurling crude bombs in Meerganj
Kotwali police on Sunday arrested three persons including a cricketer in connection with crude bomb explosions in the Meerganj area on Friday morning. Police recovered 12 crude bombs and a scooty from their possession. His friend Sanjay introduced a resident of Dhumanganj area, Rakesh Yadav to one Abhinandan aka Pollard of Katra who took ₹10,000 for hurling crude bombs in Meerganj area. Pollard then hired Akash and Karan for ₹2,000 and sent them to hurl crude bombs.
