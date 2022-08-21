Yogi Adityanath tells officials to prepare biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to soon prepare a biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh.

Holding a high-level meeting at his official residence in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said development of biomass supply chain was indispensable to meeting the future energy needs. He said there was a need for promoting biofuel in the field of power and transport sectors and the use of biomass pellets in thermal plants.

“We already see positive results of promotion of compressed biogas, bio-coal, ethanol and bio-diesel as desired by the Prime Minister. Two bio-coal units have already begun production and one compressed biogas unit got ready for operation in June,” Yogi Adityanath said, adding “There is need for doing a lot more and for this a comprehensive biofuel policy needs to be in place.”

Yogi Adityanath asked officials to try to achieve the target of producing 500 tons of compressed biogas in next five years while an action plan should be made to produce 2000 tons of bio-diesel and bio-ethanol each per day. He said all 75 districts must have at least one each biofuel unit.

He further said that the new biofuel policy must have some provisions to effectively deal with the problems that arose from the burning of crop residues by farmers.

The promotion and use of biofuel, Yogi Adityanath pointed out, would not only meet energy needs and curb carbon emissions but also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.