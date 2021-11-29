Yogi asks for caution on Covid front as world faces fresh threat

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked people to remain cautious as the world was facing a fresh Covid threat. His remark appeared to be a reference to the new Covid variant Omicron, which has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). No case of the Omicron variant has been detected in India so far.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a mass marriage programme organised by the district administration at Padrauna in Kushinagar district where 2503 couples tied the knot under the Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana on the premises of a college.

He applauded the couples for wearing masks as precautionary measure under Covid protocol. Nearly 125 crore Covid vaccine doses had been administered in India, he said, adding that 16 crore doses were administered in Uttar Pradesh.

“Both the country as well as state has managed to control the spread of coronavirus under the leadership of PM Modi, but it’s necessary to remain cautious and vigilant as the world is facing a fresh threat of Covid-19. Along with the Covid protocol of using mask and maintaining a minimum distance of six feet, we need to ensure vaccination for ourselves. Those who have not taken the vaccine till now should go for it without any further delay,” Yogi said.

Yogi Adityanath also said his government provided free ration and medical assistance to people during the pandemic.

Blessing the newly wed couples, the chief minister said mass wedding was a revolutionary movement aimed at stopping social evils like child marriage and dowry system.

Nobody had ever thought that marriage of poor people would be solemnised in such a wonderful way that ministers, public representatives and even the CM would attend it, he said.