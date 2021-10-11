Yogi asks officials to stay alert to maintain peace during festive season ahead

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials concerned to make concerted efforts to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the state, now that the festive season has begun. He asked officials in each district to hold a dialogue with the Durga Puja committees, religious leaders, farmer organisations and civil society to make sure festivals are conducted peacefully and with everyone’s cooperation.

Yogi issued the instructions at a Covid-19 review meeting he held on Monday and added, “All the district magistrates, police department and all the wings of the administration should stay alert and careful at all times.”

He also added that the administration and police must also watch out for and act against miscreants and riotous elements that might disturb peace.

The government also issued guidelines to maintain law and order and communal harmony. The public was urged to ensure strict compliance of instructions given to prevent Covid-19 during this festive period.

For the establishment of Durga Puja Pandals and Ram Leela stages, the government stated that care should be taken that traffic is not affected. Small vehicles should be used for the immersion of idols as much as possible and a minimum number of people should be involved in the programme.

Regarding Covid-19 status in the state, the CM said that in the last 24 hours only 12 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection were reported from across the state and the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state was 142.

Regarding Covid-19 vaccination, he said that so far, the state has administered 11.5 crore doses of the vaccine and 61% population in the eligible age groups have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

Prices of essential commodities

Yogi said that some spurt in the prices of edible oils and pulses has come to notice. He asked officials concerned to take steps to control prices and check hoarding.