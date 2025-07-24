Yogi calls for accelerated road projects based on proposals by MPs, MLAs

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday laid emphasis on the need for accelerated road development projects based on proposals submitted by elected public representatives. He directed officials to prioritise these proposals for fast-track implementation, designating MPs and MLAs as “development ambassadors.” Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The chief minister held a high-level review meeting at Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium with MPs, MLAs, and senior officials from the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions on the second day of his visit to the district. During the meeting, he reviewed road development plans for each constituency and underlined that the priorities of public representatives must take precedence over bureaucratic procedures.

“Our focus is clear -- work must begin first in areas where people need roads the most,” Yogi stated. Reiterating the government’s commitment to quality and transparency, he directed that urban roads be developed under the Chief Minister Grid Scheme. He urged MPs and MLAs to actively monitor construction work in their areas to ensure there is no compromise with standards.

Yogi examined a detailed digital presentation by the Public Works Department (PWD), which outlined proposed constituency-wise road projects. He discussed area-specific requirements with individual legislators and issued instructions to ensure immediate action.

Responding to concerns raised regarding roads damaged by floods, the chief minister directed PWD to prepare a special action plan for strengthening road infrastructure in flood-prone areas. He also approved the use of Disaster Relief Funds for repair and reinforcement wherever necessary.

Highlighting the role of improved road networks in boosting religious tourism, Yogi urged public representatives to submit timely proposals to link religious sites with major roads. Senior officials from the tourism department also presented updates on infrastructure development near religious destinations.

“All religious tourism sites must be connected to main roads with improved links,” the CM said, instructing that such proposals be estimated and implemented without delay.

Balanced regional development

“Gorakhpur and Basti divisions are fast becoming models of balanced development,” Yogi remarked. Pointing to the progress made in enhancing interstate and four-lane road connectivity, he noted that the region is already witnessing the benefits.

He instructed PWD to treat road development proposals from public representatives with seriousness and finalise priorities in consultation with them. Projects benefiting a larger population must be given top priority, he added.

“Stay close to people, understand their needs, and help us build a stronger, more connected Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said, adding that “development will not wait.”

Prominent among those present at the meeting included agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, minister of state Vijaylaxmi Gautam, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, and senior bureaucrats, including principal secretary (PWD) Ajay Chauhan, and principal secretary (tourism) Mukesh Meshram.