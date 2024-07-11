Yogi: ‘Chacha-bhatija’ duo was involved in corrupt practices in govt recruitment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the double-engine government was working with full commitment to the employment of the youth. The recruitment on various posts in the state government over the last seven years was carried out with complete fairness and transparency, without any discrimination or need for recommendations. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

While distributing the appointment letters to 7,720 lekhpals selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission under the Mission Rozgar programme held at Lok Bhavan, the chief minister said that that the recruitment was done in accordance with the qualifications and abilities of the youth, following the rules of reservation.

Yogi highlighted that in 2022, the revenue department urged the Subordinate Services Selection Commission to expedite the appointment process.

The commission conducted the selection process with utmost honesty and transparency. However, there are some people who try to obstruct every good initiative. There were efforts to impede the distribution of appointment letters to the newly selected lekhpals. Despite challenges, the revenue department and the commission persevered, ultimately securing a favorable decision from the Supreme Court. Today, these appointment letters are being issued to 7,720 newly selected youths, fulfilling their aspirations, he said.

“Following this process, we have submitted requisitions for an additional 4,700 appointments, which we aim to finalise soon. Upon completion, the state will reach its target of appointing 3,837 lekhpals,” he added.

Highlighting the situation before 2017, Yogi remarked, “Half of the lekhpal posts were vacant due to delays in recruitment, plagued by numerous loopholes. Even before the process began, the ‘chacha-bhatija’ duo would indulge in corrupt practices, distributing entire districts among their family members. This is the same Uttar Pradesh where youth were sidelined if they went anywhere outside. Some districts had such a poor image that people wouldn’t even give them a place in hotels and guest houses, let alone jobs.”

“Today, wherever our youth go, they are greeted with great respect because they embody the new spirit of Uttar Pradesh, recognised worldwide for their talent,” he said. The CM said that Uttar Pradesh, formerly ranked sixth in the nation’s economy, had now risen to become the second-largest economy in the country.

Exhorting the newly-appointed lekhpals to work with responsibility, the chief minister said it was their duty to work diligently, without relying on recommendations, to enhance the ease of doing business in the state and improve the quality of life for the poor.

“Your energy and talent should be focused on improving the lives of the poor. Your positive cooperation is crucial in attracting investment opportunities, and the general public and youth should receive timely support in obtaining caste, residence, and income certificates,” he said.

The chief minister stressed the importance of timely completion of proceedings related to inheritance, transfers, and land measurement. “You should maintain a positive reputation among the people, ensuring that the name of lekhpal does not evoke fear,” he said.

During the programme, a short film on Mission Rozgar was also screened. Alongside Lok Bhavan, the event was also broadcast live in various Commissionerates.

Urging the newly selected lekhpals to fulfill their duties with honesty, Yogi emphasised their crucial role in public service, highlighting tasks such as land leasing, inheritance procedures, property transfers, conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural use, facilitating investment opportunities, and ensuring accurate land measurement.

“Disputes and violence often arise over minor land disputes in rural and urban areas. Timely measurement and demarcation can prevent such disputes. If powerful land mafias attempt to illegally occupy government or poor people’s land, we must intervene with anti-land mafia measures and take decisive action,” he said.

The CM also emphasised the importance of timely processing of investment proposals and urged lekhpals to expedite relief efforts during disasters like floods. He underscored the importance of promptly disbursing insurance benefits to farmers and their families in case of accidents or disasters.

“Ensure all tasks are conducted ethically and utilise technology effectively. The entire revenue system is being digitised, and the distribution of laptops and tablets should coincide with training sessions,” he said.

He mentioned that individuals residing in rural areas who traditionally live in houses built on village society land can obtain ownership through the Gharauni initiative. So far, this opportunity has been extended to over 6.3 million people, with the goal of reaching all 12.5 million families by the end of this year.

Finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, chairman revenue council Dr. Rajneesh Dubey, principal secretary revenue P Guru Prasad, revenue department officials were present.

