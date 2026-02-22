Yogi conducts inspection ahead of PM’s launch of Meerut Metro, RRTS projects

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an extensive on-site inspection on Saturday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Meerut, where he will flag off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on Sunday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducts an inspection of Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat station in Meerut on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

The chief minister, accompanied by Meerut MP Arun Govil, reached Shatabdi Nagar station around 2pm and assessed arrangements, including cleanliness, security deployment, passenger facilities, as well as overall station readiness, according to officials. He also examined plans for the public gathering venue, stage setup, traffic regulation, parking zones, VIP movement routes, and emergency preparedness, issuing directions to authorities to ensure seamless execution.

Authorities have implemented a multi-layered security system across the city ahead of the prime minister’s arrival. Barricading is underway on major roads, and police teams have intensified checking drives and diversion strategies to manage traffic flow and prevent congestion during the high-profile visit.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate operations from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat station before taking a metro ride to Meerut South station. Around 1 pm, he will inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth approximately ₹12,930 crore to the nation and address a public gathering.

The prime minister will also dedicate the entire 82-km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, connecting Delhi with key urban centres including Ghaziabad and Modinagar, and extending to Modipuram. The inauguration includes the 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, as well as the 21-km segment from Meerut South to Modipuram.

Designed for speeds up to 180 kmph, Namo Bharat is India’s first regional rapid transit system aimed at drastically reducing travel time between major NCR urban hubs.

In a first-of-its-kind model, the Meerut Metro will run on the same infrastructure as the RRTS between Meerut South and Modipuram. The metro is expected to be India’s fastest, with a top operational speed of about 120 kmph, completing the entire route in roughly 30 minutes, including all scheduled stops. Officials said the combined launch would mark a significant milestone in regional connectivity, urban mobility, and infrastructure development in western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.