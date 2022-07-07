Yogi: Covid under control but need to remain alert

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that the Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh was under control, yet the people and health machinery should remain alert and careful. The changing circumstances pertaining to Covid should be closely monitored, he said.

Speaking in the high-level Team- 9 meeting, the chief minister said the schools in the state had opened and the left-out children should be vaccinated on priority basis.

The chief minister’s office would review the relief or assistance to the family members of Covid warriors who died. Action would be taken against the officers of districts in which the applications were found pending. It was a sensitive matter and such cases should be given priority, he said.

The CM said last month’s positivity rate was 0.46%. At present, the active Covid cases tally in the state was 2,401. In the past 24 hours, more than 78,000 tests were conducted and 345 fresh Covid cases had been confirmed. In the same period, 510 people recovered, while 2,206 people were in home isolation, he said.

Despite the decline in the Covid cases, the functioning of medical equipment, proper availability of doctors and paramedical staff in all hospitals should be thoroughly examined, he said.

The Covid vaccination campaign was entering the final phase in the state. With over 34.18 crore Covid vaccinations, the entire population aged 18+ had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 97.59% of adults received both doses. Cent per cent adolescents in the 15-17 age group had received the first dose, while 88.5% of adolescents had received both. Similarly, more than 97.4% of children aged 12 to 14 had been given their first dose of the vaccine, he said.

Yogi said more than 40 paramedical training centres of the health department were closed in the state since 1989 due to apathy of the previous government and lack of infrastructure facilities. In view of the need of the youth, the state government was starting their operation again. Nine nursing schools would start from July 15, while 35 ANM Training Centres would start operating in August, he said.

BOX

2.5 cr saplings planted

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, due to the commitment of the people, the target of planting 25 crore trees had been achieved on the first day of ‘Plantation People’s Movement’. On the second day on Wednesday, 2.5 crore saplings were planted. It was our responsibility to protect these plants, he said.

Uttar Pradesh had immense blessings of nature. Majority of the plants had medicinal properties. Amla was a complete medicine and even the kernels of Jamun were useful. Ajwain was helpful in abdominal disorders.. Medicinal plants should be planted during the plantation drive. Concerted efforts should be made for the conservation of medicinal plants, preparation of medicines from their products as well as its branding, packaging and marketing. The local people should be involved and assistance of Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing organizations should be also taken, he said.