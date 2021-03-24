Yogi dedicates 18 buildings in 13 districts

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the use of technology could expeditiously redress the grievances of people in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the state government was committed to finding effective solutions to the problems of people and technology should also be used to carry out the work of the people smoothly.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking via video conference after virtually dedicating to the public 18 residential/non-residential buildings worth ₹118 crore in 13 districts. He said the offices of different government departments would be set up in non-residential buildings to ease the process of grievances of the people.

He said the state revenue department had completed the construction of these buildings in a time-bound manner. All the departments should complete all the projects in time in accordance with the wishes of the state government, the chief minister added.

He also said a review should be conducted to know about the condition of old government buildings.