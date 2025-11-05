Yogi directs Gorakhpur officials to ensure timely completion of road-widening project

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a late-night inspection of the Gorakhpur road-widening project on Tuesday, directing officials to ensure public convenience, quality construction, and timely completion. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a late-night inspection of the Gorakhpur road-widening project on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Starting from the Gorakhnath Temple around 7:30 pm, the chief minister took stock of the progress along the stretch from Jagesar Pasi Crossing to HN Singh Chowk and later held a review meeting with traders, community representatives, and officials at the temple.

At his first halt near Jagesar Pasi Crossing, Yogi examined the project layout and sought details about compensation for affected shop and house owners. Officials informed him that all payments had been completed.

Inspecting four major points along the route, including Harahwa Phatak, the chief minister directed that the widened road should feature uniform infrastructure, well-aligned streetlights, effective drainage, and covered ducts that could double as footpaths. He asked officials to ensure smooth coordination between the public works department (PWD) and the municipal corporation so the project -- scheduled for completion by April 2026 -- could be finished ahead of time without compromising quality.

He also instructed officials to address waterlogging issues around Harahwa Phatak.

At Om Nagar on Aluminium Factory Road, Yogi reviewed the layout plan and urged the executing agency to accelerate work. His final inspection stop was near Basharatpur Church Pokhara, where he reiterated the need for inter-departmental coordination to safeguard public facilities.

During the visit, the chief minister also interacted with local children and distributed chocolates.

‘No demolition without relocation’

Providing relief to shopkeepers affected by the road-widening project near Kachahari bus station, CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials not to demolish any shops until proper relocation is ensured.

Chairing a review meeting at the Gorakhnath Temple meeting hall, Yogi assessed the progress of major city development projects and took stock of the law and order situation. He instructed civic authorities to identify suitable locations and make arrangements for new shops for displaced traders.

The chief minister also ordered officials to remove administrative hurdles and expedite all ongoing development works through regular monitoring. Additionally, he directed the senior superintendent of police and other law enforcement officers to conduct late-night patrolling and maintain vigilance in both urban and rural areas.