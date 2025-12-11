Yogi expresses concern over high number of missing voters in Azamgarh

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday emphasised that the inclusion of every eligible citizen’s name on the voters’ list is the cornerstone of a strong and inclusive democracy and asked BJP workers to ensure that no ineligible person’s name is included on the list. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (centre) holds a meeting with public representatives on SIR and development related works, in Varanasi, Thursday. (PTI Photo)

He also expressed concern over “the number of missing voters” in Azamgarh district.

Adityanath was reviewing the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a meeting with public representatives and BJP office-bearers from Varanasi, Azamgarh and adjoining areas the Gorakhpur division.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that “Elections are fought at the booth level, therefore booth management is extremely important.”

“Activate booth teams, scrutinise the voter list...the more effort you put in now, the less effort will be required during the elections, and our victory will be certain,” the CM told party workers.

He added that this is a golden opportunity to correct all errors in time and make the voter list completely accurate and up to date.

The CM instructed that special attention be paid to four main categories during the SIR campaign – unmapped, deceased, absent and shifted voters.

He directed party workers that two teams be formed at each booth to conduct door-to-door contact and identify eligible voters whose names have not been included on the list due to any error/negligence. The workers were also asked to ensure that all eligible voters fill out the enumeration forms and submit them to the BLOs (booth level officers) on time so that no one’s name is left out.

Adityanath said organisational coordination, technical efficiency, regular monitoring and continuous public outreach are the keys to making this campaign a success. He directed that BLA-1, BLA-2, booth in-charges and booth presidents should work together to formulate a strategy and launch a campaign to reach every voter. He said that contact, verification and the exchange of accurate information will bring transparency, speed, and authenticity to the campaign. The CM said, “Our efficiency will be proven only through the authenticity of our work.”

At the end of the meeting, the CM instructed all public representatives and office-bearers to go to the booth level and conduct door-to-door verification. He said they should ensure who has submitted the SIR form and who has not, so that the objective of the campaign can be fulfilled. Adityanath said reaching out to the public and adding them to the voter list is the organisational strength and responsibility of the BJP, which must be fulfilled with complete honesty.

Along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, cabinet ministers Swatantra Dev Singh, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Dayashankar Singh, Anil Rajbhar, ministers of state (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, BJP regional president Dilip Patel, state secretary Anamika Chaudhary and former organization secretary Om Prakash Srivastava were present on the dais.