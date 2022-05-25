Yogi: Govt committed to providing free ration to all eligible people
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government was committed to providing ration to all the people who were eligible under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
He was replying to a question during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Parishad.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Bhimrao Ambedkar had asked how many families surviving on begging were getting the benefits of free ration in UP.
The CM said all eligible families were being provided free ration and efforts were being made to cover all those who had been left out for any reason by deleting ration cards being misused by those who were not entitled to them.
“Poverty is not a static thing. Those who are poor today may become rich tomorrow and those who are rich today may become poor tomorrow. This is why we take up the exercise to verify ration cards from time to time to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not deprived of the benefits,” the CM said.
He said that since his government came to power in 2017, all efforts were being made to provide ration cards to people as per their eligibility, in a transparent manner. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we ensured all the poor, workers and migrants got food kits and free ration every month,” he pointed out.
He said 15 crore people in the state had access to free ration twice a month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and the state government’s own scheme. The CM also referred to the one nation, one ration card policy under which beneficiaries could get their ration anywhere in the country.
Housing prices spike in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR tops list
Delhi and the National Capital Region saw the highest year-on-year surge in housing prices among eight Indian metro cities in 2021-22, as prices in Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region largely remained stable, showed a report released by industry body Credai on Tuesday. According to the study, average housing prices across the country rose 4%, while the number in Delhi-NCR was nearly triple, at 11.3%. Prices in Bengaluru and MMR increased only 1%.
Fix waterlogging or face action, Ggm civic body warns officials
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday said that the civic body will take action against its executive engineers (XENs) “if there is waterlogging in their respective areas”. The move came after an internal meeting was held virtually on Wednesday to discuss issues related to waterlogging as well as preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, said officials.
Sangrur LS bypoll on June 23; litmus test for AAP
The bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat will be held on June 23, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. The counting of votes will take place on June 26. Chief Electoral officer S Karuna Raju said that with the ECI announcement of the bypoll, the model code of conduct is in place in the constituency. The constituency includes three districts— Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla.
State of the art language lab to come up soon at AU
Students pursuing different courses at Allahabad University will soon be able to learn foreign languages such as French, Russian, German, Mandarin, Iranian and Tibetan. For this, a state-of-the-art language lab will soon be established at the central university. This will be a central facility which will be shared by all departments offering courses in different foreign languages.
Corruption: Punjab Police raid sacked minister Singla’s house
A day after taking former Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla's remand in a corruption case, the Mohali police on Wednesday collected some files from his official residence in Sector 39, Chandigarh, besides sending his mobile phone to a laboratory to retrieve all deleted chats. A Bathinda resident, Pardeep, is the son of Singla's cousin sister and was seen next to the minister ever since he was sworn in.
