Yogi govt plans grand show for PM's Ayodhya visit

Yogi govt plans grand show for PM’s Ayodhya visit

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Dec 27, 2023 05:16 AM IST

The Yogi Adityanath govt is mobilizing three lakh people to welcome PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on Dec 30. PM Modi will inaugurate the Ram International Airport and address a public meeting. Seers and locals will shower flower petals during his roadshow, and prominent Mutts and temples will also welcome him. Efforts are being made to decorate routes with episodes of the Ramayana.

The Yogi Adityanath government is going all out to accord a grand welcome to PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on December 30 by mobilising three lakh people for his public meeting and showering flower petals during his 15-km long roadshow.

During his visit, the PM will inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport (in picture). (PTI photo)

During his visit, the PM will inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. He will also address a public meeting near the airport.

Seers and locals of Ayodhya will welcome PM Modi in the temple town by showering rose petals through the entire stretch of the roadshow from Ayodhya airport to Lata Mangeshkar crossing and the Ayodhya railway station.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was in Ayodhya on Tuesday for preparations related to PM Modi’s public meeting in Ayodhya. District presidents of the BJP from Barabanki, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and other districts were also present. The party is planning to mobilise people from adjoining districts of Ayodhya for the PM’s public meeting.

Prominent Mutts and temples of Ayodhya will also welcome the PM. On the route of the roadshow, Mutts will set up their stage to welcome the PM. “Seers of Ayodhya will welcome PM Narendra Modi during the roadshow. We will shower rose petals on the PM,” said Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, efforts are being made by the state government to decorate all prominent routes leading to Ram Janmabhoomi with episodes of the Ramayana. According to the Ayodhya Development Authority, terracotta artworks and murals are being installed along the Dharm Path depicting various events related to lord Sri Ram’s life.

These include scenes from Sri Ram’s court, the killing of Khar-Dushan and Kaikeyi’s ‘Kopabhavan Gaman’ scene. These murals act as visual storytellers, depicting sacred legends, epics and stories that have left an indelible mark on Ayodhya.

“This initiative not only provides a cultural guidepost for pilgrims but also bridges the gap between the sacred past and the dynamic present, enhancing the spiritual journey for those who traverse this path,” said Vishal Singh, vice chairman, Ayodhya Development Authority.

