Yogi govt takes note of fall in Haj applications, plans to raise numbers

Concerned over the gap between the number of applications and Uttar Pradesh’s allocated quota over the last few years, the Yogi Adityanath government is gearing up to increase the number of applications for Haj-2026. Haj is a key pillar of Islam and performing this pilgrimage is obligatory for adherents of the faith. (FILE PHOTO)

Only 13,000 applications have been received for Haj-2026 so far though Uttar Pradesh’s quota for the same is around 30,000. The last date for submission of applications has been extended by seven days till August 7.

Last year, 15,000 Haj applications were received against a quota of 30,000 and 13,600 individuals went on the pilgrimage. In 2024, around 17,000 Haj applications were received from the state. The number was 26,000 in 2023.

“The last date to apply for Haj 2026 was July 31, 2025 but we wrote a letter to the Centre, after which the last date has been extended by a week. So far, we have received around 13,000 applications but we are hopeful that this number will increase,” said Danish Azad Ansari, Uttar Pradesh’s minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj.

The efforts made to increase the numbers range from reaching out to clerics to running social media campaigns, according to Ansari, who is also the state Haj committee chairman.

In India, the Haj quota is for 1,75,000 people, with 1,25,000 going through the Haj Committee of India and 50,000 through private tours and travels.

Ansari said, “We are working to increase the number of applications. First, we made a team of the UP State Haj Committee members go to various districts and make people aware of the importance of Haj. Our team members also met some of the Hajis who went for Haj earlier this year. They have also met key people in mosques along with religious leaders.”

“Second, we are also taking help of social and print media to create more awareness about Haj in order to increase participation. We are encouraging all those who can afford to go for Haj. Also, the rates of Haj, which were around (Rs) 3,80,000 in 2022 were reduced to (Rs) 3,37,000 in 2025 for all those who took their flights from Lucknow,” Ansari added.

“For the first time, a ‘mini-Haj’ of 20 days (instead of 45 days) is being introduced in India, which will be a boon for young professionals, businessmen and those who can’t stay away from home for 45 days. The cost of this mini Haj is not yet finalised by the Haj Committee of India. The main benefit of this mini-Haj will be saving time even after including all the key aspects of Haj,” Ansari added.

The destinations from where one can apply for mini-Haj include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. India has been allotted a quota of 10,000 for mini-Haj. Applicants will be selected by lottery if there are more applications than the quota.

In case of not being selected for mini-Haj, the applicant will be allowed to travel in the general category, but the flight destination will be decided as per mini-Haj. The option of mini-Haj cannot be changed once selected.

The mini Haj- 2026 will be costlier than the normal Haj. However, the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, has not provided information regarding the cost yet.

In 2025, the Haj cost from Lucknow in the general category (40 days) was ₹3,37,350 and from Delhi, it was ₹3,27,400.

Many clerics believe an increase in the Umrah culture in recent years is a potential reason for the decline in Haj applications. Umrah can be done at any time of the year, unlike Haj which has set dates.

In a recent video appeal, Dr Imam Umer Amed Ilyasi of the All India Imam Organisation said, “I would like to appeal to all Muslims that Haj is a responsibility and it is mandatory for those who are in a position to afford it. If they have finances and can do it, then they should do it and Umrah is just a form of prayer. The importance of Haj remains intact. These days people are opting for Umrah as it’s less costly than Haj. One should not confuse Umrah with Haj in any way.”

The people going to Haj in 2026 from Uttar Pradesh will have a dedicated round the clock helpline.

Ansari said, “We are going to form a Quick Response Team (QRT), which will monitor the situation round the clock and will provide solutions to the Hajis in case they face any issues.”