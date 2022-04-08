Yogi govt to distribute 9.74 lakh tabs, smartphones to UP youths
The Yogi government has announced to distribute a total of 9.74 lakh tablets and smartphones to the youth across Uttar Pradesh by August 15 this year. The aim is to familiarise the youth of the state with the latest technology. The state department of information technology had already been told to include it in its 100-day action plan, said a state government spokesperson in a press statement.
Due to the Covid pandemic, the education of the youth was badly affected over the last two years as they were unable to go to schools and colleges. To ensure that the education of the youth was not hindered, the government started online education, but the youth’s unfamiliarity with modern technology was a major obstacle in the way.
To end this problem once and for all, the Yogi government has started the scheme of giving tablets and smartphones to the youth. The BJP in its “Sankalp Patra” has set a target of giving tablets and smartphones to two crore youth to make them technologically capable.
For this, the state government has already started preparations. It has directed the officers of the information technology department to complete all the necessary action at the earliest and to provide tablets and smartphones to the youth within the stipulated time. The officials have also been asked to identify the eligible students/beneficiaries for tablets and smartphones in each district.
Lone SSS MLA may become associate member of NCP
Mumbai Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, who defeated the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the last Assembly elections, has decided to become an associate member of the ruling NCP in the state Assembly. Shetti met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and requested him to remove his name from the list of 12 names recommended by the state government to be appointed as MLCs.
Lucknow: All LDA zones asked to buy or hire bulldozers
All eight zones of the Lucknow Development Authority have been asked to purchase or hire two bulldozers to demolish illegal structures in their zones in Lucknow or face action, according to a highly placed official of the development authority. And the officials have wasted no time to get going. In consonance with the LDA vice-chairman's directives, officials have prepared a list of over 100 buildings that were constructed illegally in Lucknow.
Drugs worth ₹1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai
During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers. According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Celebrity Circus
Come, let us for one day at least, become Mumbai celebrities; you know the kind I'm referring to: the ones who don 'athleisure-wear' for their 'airport looks' and are hounded by 'paps' who follow them around all day, shouting: 'Ma'am, ek idhar turn! Please hamarey pass dekho! Because, to be a celebrity in Mumbai everything, including your ego, must be outsized, (except your waist, of course).
