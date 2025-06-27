Yogi govt to restore temples of historical, religious significance

: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a comprehensive initiative across the state for the restoration and reconstruction of temples especially those listed in the “Janpadiya Sanrakshit Mandir” (district-protected temples) category or those that hold religious, mythological or historical importance. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

The order, issued by principal secretary (religious affairs) Mukesh Kumar Meshram, establishes a structured approach to identify and renovate temples that are in a dilapidated condition but continue to be of public importance.

“Many temples across the state are in extremely poor condition,” he said. “The government has been receiving numerous requests from citizens, dignitaries and public representatives for their restoration.”

Under the new guidelines, priority will be given to temples that attract a larger number of devotees, pilgrims, and tourists, and those in the most deteriorated state. The initiative specifically targets temples that are protected by the state archaeological department of Uttar Pradesh.

A notable aspect of the scheme is the preference given to projects where 50% of the restoration cost can be covered through donations, CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds, or other sources, creating a public-private partnership model for heritage conservation.

According to Meshram, a statewide survey to find eligible temples was being conducted.

“Survey has already been completed in around 40 of 75 districts,” he said, adding “We will also include temples that are more than 100 years old and established on government land but are still not protected by the state archeological department.”

“In U.P, there are 267 protected monuments, including around 150 small and big temples,” director, state archeological department, Renu Dwivedi said.

The government has established a robust selection mechanism that involves multiple levels of scrutiny. The directorate of religious affairs will form a technical committee that must include archaeological conservation experts and temple architecture specialists to examine proposals.

A high-level committee chaired by the principal secretary of religious affairs will make the final selection of temples for restoration. This committee will include representatives from the culture department, state archaeological directorate, INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), architecture experts from APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, and retired archaeologists from the Archaeological Survey of India.

The guidelines also provide for exceptional cases, allowing restoration work to proceed with the chief minister’s approval under unavoidable circumstances.

Officials have been instructed to follow a detailed format for submitting proposals, which requires information about the temple’s history, religious significance, current management, ownership details, annual income, and estimated restoration costs.

Modern documentation, including photographs, drone video views, and Google Earth maps, will also be required.

This initiative comes as part of the state government’s broader efforts to promote cultural tourism and preserve historical monuments across Uttar Pradesh, home to numerous ancient temples dating back several centuries.