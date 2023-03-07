Yogi govt will make goons bite the dust: Prayagraj MLA

Former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and MLA from Allahabad West Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday defended chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who, he said, would make mafias bite the dust. Sidharth Nath Singh (HT )

Stating that there has never been any duality in the CM’s statements and actions, the MLA added: “The BJP in its manifesto had promised to adopt zero tolerance towards criminals and crime. It is in accordance with this that Uttar Pradesh is being freed from goons and mafias today. These empires of criminals and mafias were created by the Samajwadi Party over the last 30 years.”

On Monday’s incident in Prayagraj, where a man allegedly involved in the lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder was shot down by police, Singh termed the incident a major success for the Prayagraj police and a befitting answer to the opposition leaders who were raising questions over the action taken till now in the case.

“The Uttar Pradesh government will write the final chapter in the Umesh Pal case,” he added.