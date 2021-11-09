Yogi hits out at SP over ‘khaandan politics’

LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its “dynastic politics”, saying members of one particular family fanned out to do extortion in job recruitments during the previous government’s tenure.

But now all the job processes were transparent and the present government gave 4.5 lakh jobs to youths in 4.5 years of its tenure, he said.

“In the khaandan, there was no relation that did not remind one of the Mahabharat – there were chachas, mamas, kakas, nanas, bhanjas, bhatijas, or babua,” said Yogi Adityanath at a government event in Badaun for the inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth ₹1,400 crore for the district.

“The previous government’s interest was only in its khaandan (Yadav family). They were always busy in how the khaandan members make money, invest in foreign countries, buy islands in foreign countries and be safe and secure themselves,” he said.

The chief minister said: “What was the condition of UP before 2017? It had the worst law and order. Every second or third day, riots happened somewhere in the state. No festival and celebrations could happen in peace. Anarchy ruled. But now people celebrated Diwali peacefully. But earlier, festivals were celebrated under curfews. After 2017, you have not seen any riots happen.”

“Remember what happened first when the SP government came to power in 2012? Riots in Kosi Kalan, then Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow and Kanpur riots. No district was devoid of riots. When the previous government came, it did not do anything for youth, women, farmers and the poor. It withdrew cases against terrorists who carried out an attack on Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The previous government used to withdraw cases on terrorists and rioters were called to the CM’s office and felicitated. But our government sends terrorists to their ‘world’,” added Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi said when the BJP government came in UP in 2017, the first thing it did was the formation of anti-Romeo squads for women safety, then farm loan waiver, and then it shut down illegal slaughter houses. “Cow smuggling and illegal slaughterhouses were the order of the day. But now it’s cow conservation and gau sewa,” he added.

“Before 2017, whenever the central government’s development index survey reports came, UP was always at the bottom of the list. But now, UP either gets number one or number two spot in these surveys,” he said.

“For the previous government, khaandan was the state, for PM Modi 130 crore people of the country is family, and for us 25 crore people of the state are family,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Later in the day, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, at a press in Lucknow, said: “Ab woh apney khaandan ke paas jayein. Now it’s time for him to go to his khaandan as it was time for his departure.”

‘MAKE BJP WIN EVEN SAHASWAN’

Addressing people at the Badaun event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said: “In 2017, people made BJP win five of the six Badaun assembly constituencies. This time, also make the BJP win the Sahaswan constituency. Badaun has a BJP MP, it has a BJP zila panchayat president and has five of six MLAs. Sahaswan will get more development once MP and MLA are of the BJP.”

SPECULATION OVER NAME CHANGE OF BADAUN

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in ancient times Badaun was known as Vedamau and it was a centre of studies of the Vedas. The statement triggered speculations over the district’s name change.

“Once upon a time, Badaun was known as Vedamau. It was known as a centre of studies of the Vedas. It is also said that Maharaj Bhagirath, whose efforts brought river Ganga on the earth, had meditated here. Ganga, for thousands of years, has been providing the most fertile soil. The fertile soil brought by Ganga and Yamuna cannot be found anywhere else in the world.”

According to religious scriptures, Bhagirath, a king of the legends, had brought the Ganga (personified as a goddess) to earth from the heavens.