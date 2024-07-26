Yogi leaves for Delhi today, likely to meet Modi, senior BJP leaders

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will leave for New Delhi on Friday to attend the NITI Aayog governing council meeting with a possible political agenda wherein he is likely to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders about the rumblings in the party in Uttar Pradesh. UP CM Yogi Aditynath is likely to visit PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders in Delhi on Friday (PTI File)

Besides attending the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in the national capital on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath will also take part in the conclave of chief ministers the next day.

Yogi is armed with feedback about the BJP’s performance in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He gathered this feedback from the party MPs, MLAs and ministers at divisional and post-poll one-on-one meetings with them.

He also got inputs from officials about his government’s achievements, the progress of ongoing schemes and the demand that the state government make may before the NITI Aayog.

As the Prime Minister will preside over both the programmes, Yogi may meet him on the sidelines of these meetings. He is also likely to have one-on-one meetings with the prime minister and other leaders in Delhi.

“Yes, chief minister will leave for New Delhi on Friday and will be back only on Sunday afternoon. He will attend both the programmes, besides having political engagements,” said a senior government functionary without divulging the details of the chief minister’s programme in New Delhi.

Adityanath’s visit to New Delhi comes in the backdrop of rumblings in the BJP amid the “Sarkar (government) versus Sangthan (party organisation)” debate in the party. At the BJP’s state executive committee meeting in Lucknow on July 14, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted that the “Sangthan” was, is and will remain greater than the “Sarkar” (government). Yogi, at the same meeting, asserted that overconfidence kept the party away from achieving desired results.

Maurya, who had skipped some state cabinet meetings amid speculation about his growing differences with the chief minister, met Nadda in New Delhi after the executive committee meeting. UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary also met Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and briefed them about the factors responsible for the BJPs below expectation performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

After getting feedback from the party workers about the 2024 poll outcome, Yogi has deployed nearly 30 ministers to oversee preparations for the 10 assembly seats that will go to by-polls in the coming months. The BJP and its allies had its MLAs on five (including seats won by RLD and Nishad Party) of these 10 seats while the remaining seats were with the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP would like to improve its performance in the bypoll which would be a real test for the party organisation and the Yogi government.