Yogi ministers asked to camp in development blocks, connect with party cadre

After chief minister Yogi Adityanath sought “guidance” at meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders in New Delhi last week, the ministers of his government have been asked to work for a greater connect with the BJP workers and reach out to people ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The ministers have been asked to camp in development blocks in districts under their charge in June and July 2021, connect with party workers at the grassroots level, obtain feedback about government schemes, attend International Yoga Day programmes there on June 21 and join the booth level workers in listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Maan Ki Baat” programme at booths on June 27.

The directives were communicated to them at a meeting of the council of ministers that Yogi presided over here on Monday. UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, who was present at the meeting, briefed the ministers about the details of the outreach programme.

Minister of state for stamps and registration (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal said the ministers would also review the preparations for the speculated third wave and visit the families of those who may have died of Covid-19. He said ministers would take feedback whether the government relief had reached them.

Much significance is being attached to the directives as it coincides with the forthcoming district panchayat chairpersons’ and block panchayat elections in the state.

“Minister incharges will camp at the blocks in districts under their charge in June and July 2021. The ministers will try to cover most of the blocks in the districts under their charge and will cover about two blocks every day. The ministers will visit ration shops, PHCs (primary health centres), CHCs (community health centres) and hospitals, attend plantation drives, along with making spot visits, and reviewing implementation of development schemes,” said minister for khadi and village industries and MSMEs Sidharth Nath Singh while briefing media persons about the meeting of the council of ministers.

Singh said ministers would hold organisational meetings in smaller groups keeping in view the Covid-19 protocol. He said there would also be programmes, especially plantation drives from June 23 to July 6.

Minister for medical education Suresh Khanna and minister for health JP Singh made a presentation about the state government’s Covid-19 management. Animal husbandry minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narain spoke about the arrangements made at the cow shelters in the state.

When contacted, Khanna said the BJP’s directives were communicated to the ministers and he would leave for Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Khanna said he would begin camping at the block level and attend various programmes there from Wednesday.