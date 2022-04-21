Yogi orders separate portal for complaints against tehsil personnel
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the launch of a separate portal for people to lodge their corruption-related complaints against tehsil-level officials and functionaries so that the tehsil administration can be made more accountable and transparent.
He also directed officials to take strict action against illegal occupants of any land, be it government or private, without discrimination.
Encroachment, Yogi said, was a major cause for disputes in villages.
The chief minister also said that 5,000 km roads should be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the next 100 days.
He gave directions to officials in this regard while viewing presentations made by five departments—rural development, panchayati raj, revenue, rural engineering and Namami Gange and water distribution — here on Wednesday.
He further said that a panel comprising 50 officials should be constituted to probe corruption-related complaints to be received on the portal.
He said caste certificates must be available to people within 15 days of their applying for the same. He asked officials to introduce an online system for applying for different certificates and filing suits.
He said all SDMs, tehsildars and BDOs should make night stay at the place of their posting only.
The CM further directed officials to develop hi-tech nurseries —two each in every district — through the MGNREGS to produce 15 lakh plants in each nursery.
He also said at least 30,000 women should be appointed and trained and attached to MGNREGS work in the next two years.
CM Yogi asked officials to ensure the rejuvenation of rivers in the next 100 days, construction of 15,000 playgrounds and deepening and rejuvenation of 30,000 rural ponds in the next two years.
The chief minister directed the panchayati raj department to conduct a complete family survey in the next six months to identify families/people that were yet to get the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes. He said at least two villages in each district should be developed as model villages with all civic amenities.
CM Yogi also said one lakh new self-help groups should be constituted in the next six months under the Avantibai Lodhi Self-Help Group Scheme.
As many as 200 take home ration plants should be set up in next 100 days, he said.
The chief minister said new toilets should be built in villages in the next six months.
-
Akhilesh Yadav says those close to BJP can’t remain in Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said those close to the BJP cannot remain in the SP. Akhilesh Yadav also distanced himself from a meeting between Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan's family in Rampur. Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, had contested the recent assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol.
-
Ivory artefacts seized by wildlife bureau in Bengal; 1 held
Four ivory statues were seized at Kharsarai in Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday during a joint raid by officers of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the West Bengal Forest department, officials said. The government of India does not make any valuation of wildlife articles as a matter of policy to stop smuggling, said deputy director, Agni Mitra, WCCB (eastern region).
-
CM Yogi Adityanath orders WiFi, biometric attendance in all government schools in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed WiFi facility in all the government schools in Uttar Pradesh in the next 100 days. Yogi Adityanath said all the schools should have a website each and email id for all the students. Yogi Adityanath gave these directives while viewing presentations on the education sector here. A new sports policy for the state should be worked out soon, Yogi Adityanath said.
-
Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP
A 2004-batch IPS officer, Raj Kumar Singh, has been appointed as the Chandigarh inspector general of police. He has replaced also a 2004-batch IPS officer, Omvir Singh, who has been transferred to Goa, as per an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. Before his move to Chandigarh, Raj Kumar Singh held the charge of joint commissioner of police, legal division, Delhi Police.
-
Migrant couple, five kids burnt alive in Ludhiana shanty fire
Seven members of a migrant family from Bihar were charred to death after a fire broke out in their shanty at Makkar colony here on Wednesday. The deceased include five children, with the youngest being a two-year-old boy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The couple's eldest son Rajesh, 17, had a providential escape as he was sleeping in a nearby shanty with his friend Ajit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics