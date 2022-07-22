Yogi pays tributes to Lalji Tandon on his 2nd death anniv
LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid glowing tributes to former governor and BJP veteran late Lalji Tandon on his second death anniversary in Lucknow on Thursday.
At Hazratganj, where a Tandon statue has been installed, U.P. assembly speaker Satish Mahana, the CM, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, finance minister Suresh Khanna, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev, BJP lawmaker and Lalji Tandon’s son Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopalji’ and a host of other leaders and lawmakers gathered to pay tributes to Tandon.
“Late Lalji Tandon, a long-time aide of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Lucknow MP and one who worked with several chief ministers, was synonymous with Lucknow. He spent his whole life for the development of the state capital and through it, for a distinct identity for the state. I pay my tributes to him on the occasion,” Yogi Adityanath said.
“There was no political party which spoke ill of Tandonji. He was known for his simplicity and sensitivity. He was associated with one party for more than five decades and travelled a wonderful journey that started from being a corporator and continued till the post of governor. He showcased his love for Lucknow in his book ‘Ankaha Lucknow’,” Yogi said.
“I humbly offer my tributes to a leader who stood for development and whose contribution is indelible,” he said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, along with many other top leaders, also paid their tributes to late Tandon.
CM Shinde lifts stay on Metro car shed at Aarey
Mumbai The Eknath-Shinde led state government on Thursday removed the stay on construction of a Metro 3 car shed at Aarey Colony. On Thursday, the state urban development department (UDD) issued a letter in this regard to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority commissioner SVR Srinivas, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited managing director Ashwini Bhide.
Aaditya hits the road to reconnect with cadre
After the disappointment of losing power in the government and also most of their party leaders to Eknath Shinde's rebellion, the Thackerays are now picking themselves up and hitting the roads once again. While Aaditya Thackeray launched a three-day tour of the state on Thursday to connect with party cadres, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to follow suit soon.
Overspeeding and bad driving led to derailment of Dadar-Puducherry Express
Overspeeding and bad driving technique by the loco pilot Suresh Prasad has been identified as the prime reason for the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailment on April 15. On April 15, at about 9.45 pm, three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near the Matunga railway station. No injuries were reported due to the incident. As the trains hadn't picked up speed, the damage was minimal.
‘Post offices have become multi-functional’
VARANASI The postal department was not only delivering letters and money orders, but also providing various other services, all under one roof, said Postmaster General, Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav on Thursday. Yadav said that even today, post office savings schemes were popular and people were making safe investments in them since generations. As many as 686 villages had been made Sampoorna Sukanya Samridhi Gram.
New methodology developed to detect light from first stars of early universe
Mumbai: An international team of scientists including the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Navy Nagar, have developed a new methodology to detect light from the first stars and galaxies through hydrogen clouds that filled the universe about 3,78,000 years after the Big Bang. The Big Bang is the prevailing cosmological model for the universe from the earliest known periods through its subsequent large-scale evolution.
