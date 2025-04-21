Menu Explore
Yogi reviews preparations for PM’s Kanpur visit , takes a Metro ride

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Apr 21, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday conducted a day-long assessment of key infrastructure projects in Kanpur even as he reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city on April 24.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes a metro ride from Nayaganj station to Rawatpur station, in Kanpur on Sunday. (@CMOfficeUP)
Adityanath inspected the venue for the PM’s public meeting at CS Azad University for Agriculture grounds. Officials were directed to ensure meticulous completion of all preparations, with zero tolerance for lapses.

The CM also reviewed progress on major power and metro projects in the region. He visited the Neyveli Ghatampur Thermal Power Project – a significant investment of 21,780.94 crore. A 660 MW unit of the project, valued at 9,337.68 crore, is in the advanced stages of implementation. The project is being executed by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited, a joint venture of NLC India Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.

Also, Adityanath visited the site of the Panki thermal expansion project, estimated at 8,305.16 crore, and urged officials to accelerate the construction to meet the commissioning targets.

As part of the inspection, the CM travelled on the Kanpur Metro from Nayaganj to Rawatpur station to evaluate its operational readiness and commuter facilities. Terming the projects “transformative for Kanpur’s development trajectory”, the CM said their timely completion would have a lasting impact on the industrial city’s infrastructure. He stressed that arrangements for the PM’s visit must reflect the state government’s commitment to efficient governance and public welfare.

