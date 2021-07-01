Yogi suggests ‘memorial gardens’ across UP in honour of Covid casualties

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that all gram panchayats in the state should have a ‘Smriti Vatika (memorial garden) as mark of tribute to all those who died of Covid-19 in the state.

He also said that trees of the Ramayana period should be planted along the Ram Van Gaman Marg that the state government was developing.

Yogi said this while talking about an extensive tree plantation drive scheduled to start in the state on July 4, at the Covid-19 review meeting.

Later, he attended a function to kick start the plantation drive.

“Van Mahotsav is an occasion to remind us of our responsibilities towards environment. You might have noticed that closure we live to nature, greater is our ability to fight diseases,” he said after planting a sapling at a function during the day.

“In all 75% to 90% of the saplings planted in the past 4 years have survived,” the CM said. The state has planned plantation of 30 crore saplings in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Maharishi Valmiki Ramayana mentions about 88 species of trees on way from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot. We have chosen 30 of them keeping in view the climatic conditions in the state and shall be planed as part of the mega-plantation drive in the state particularly in Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot,” said chief conservator of forest, in a press statement.

Trees that have been selected include Saal (Shorea Robusta), Mango (Mangifera Indica), Ashok (Saraca Indica), Kalpvriksh (Nyctanthes arbor-tristis), Mahua ((Madhuca Indica), Kathhal (Artocarpus heterophyllus), Asan (Terminalia tomentosa).

The forest department has identified 35-hectare land in different places particularly to plant sapling of trees from the Ramayan era.

“Work is going on to make pits and put up other necessary arrangements,” said the forest official.

“Plantation will boost tourism on the way that was taken by Lord Ram after he left Ayodhya,” said the official.

Under its mission for planting 30 crore saplings this year, the state will plant 25 crore of them on July 4, and within a week the target of 30 crore will be achieved, said a press statement from the state government.

To achieve the target, different departments have been assigned the responsibility and chiefly forest department will plant 10.80crore saplings, rural development department 10.56 crore saplings, agriculture department 2.01 crore, horticulture department 1.33crore, Panchayati Raj 1.20 crore, revenue department 1.20 crore.