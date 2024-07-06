Yogi takes stock of flood-control measures in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the flood-control measures in Gorakhpur. He inspected the Malouni Lahesri embankment of the Rapti and expressed satisfaction that the timely implementation of work plans and preparations were yielding positive results. CM Yogi Adityanath carrying out inspection of Malouni Lahesri embankment on river Rapti in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (HT)

Accompanied by water resources minister Swatantra Dev Singh, CM Yogi first visited Duhiya village and inspected the embankment strengthening work valued at ₹6.57 crore.

He said the Malouni Lahesri embankment was very sensitive, but his government had planned to strengthen it by June 25, which produced positive results and saved lives and crops. CM Yogi said that controlling flood-prone areas also resolved waterlogging problems in low-lying areas. Meanwhile, residents of vulnerable flood areas welcomed Yogi and expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

The chief minister then inspected the ongoing construction of the flyover from Transport Nagar to Daoudpur and directed officials to complete it before the set deadline. CM Yogi also reviewed the construction of the six-lane road and instructed officials to ensure that waterlogging due to these projects does not trouble the residents of the areas.

Ministers take Yogi’s blessings

State minister for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and state minister for rural development Kamlesh Paswan visited the Gorakhnath temple on Saturday morning to seek blessings from CM Yogi Adityanath. They expressed their gratitude for the CM’s support in securing their victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and discussed various development schemes for Uttar Pradesh from their respective departments.

CM holds janta darbar

Earlier, the chief minister held a janta darbar at Digvijaya Nath auditorium, listening to the grievances of visitors. He took their applications and forwarded them to the concerned officials for immediate resolution. Most of the complaints from women visitors were about land encroachment and illegal possession by influential people. CM Yogi expressed concern and directed officials to address these issues firmly.