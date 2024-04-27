Yogi targets SP for skipping Kalyan’s funeral, Cong over faith

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held three rallies where he recounted while other BJP leaders and he had visited Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence to pay last respects to the departed leader, the SP leaders failed to show the same courtesy when BJP veteran Kalyan Singh passed away. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“SP leaders didn’t express a single word of condolence on Kalyan Singh’s death but went to the mafia’s house to read Fatiha,” he remarked in one of his public meetings of the day in Auraiya. His other two public meetings were in Hathras and Firozabad where he also said after Ayodhya and Kashi, the focus was on Mathura now. “After Kashi and Ayodhya, we have moved towards Mathura,” Yogi said.

The CM’s remarks were an obvious reference to top SP leaders who skipped a visit to Kalyan Singh’s residence on his demise, visiting Mafioso-turned- politician Mukhtar Ansari’s place instead.

“When Mulayam Singh ji passed away, all BJP leaders visited him to offer their last respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences. The same courtesy was, however, not extended by the BJP when Kalyan Singh ji passed away,” Yogi said in a clear attempt to play up the “vote bank” politics charge at the SP.

In Firozabad, he said the SP and the Congress sought to permit cow slaughter on the sacred land associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Targeting the Congress, the CM said: “The ‘Discovery of India’ people think that Ram and Krishna never existed.”

“On one hand, the Modi government is giving free ration to 80 crore people of the country and during the Congress rule, even the ration of even the poorest of the poor was looted on the other,” Yogi said.

Addressing a public meeting in Hathras, he said, “The interests of the poor, farmers, women and youth were neglected by the SP, BSP, and the Congress. They prioritised vote bank politics and sowed seeds of division within castes and society. Under their administration, the poor faced starvation while terrorists were fed biryani. The mafia wielded influence as patrons but today the country and state are progressing without discrimination.”