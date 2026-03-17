Yogi transfers ₹900 crore to 90K PM Awas beneficiaries

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday transferred ₹900 crore as the first instalment directly into the bank accounts of 90,000 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban 2.0. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the transfer of the first instalment of grants to the bank accounts of 90,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in Lucknow on Monday. (@myogiadityanath)

Addressing the gathering, the CM said land once encroached upon by mafias would now be used to build houses for the poor. “Those who exploited common people for years will now see houses for the poor coming up on those very lands,” he said.

Adityanath said the double-engine government treats the state’s 25 crore citizens as one family and is ensuring that welfare schemes reach every section without discrimination. This approach, he said, has helped Uttar Pradesh move beyond the image of a ‘BIMARU’ state and emerge as a growth engine of the country.

The CM said the government’s aim is not just to provide houses but to ensure dignified living with basic facilities such as toilets, electricity and water. Around 62 lakh families in the state have already received houses under the scheme.

“Every person dreams of owning a house. Human beings are the finest creation of God and have the ability to build a permanent home for themselves. Just as other living beings create shelter for protection, a home is a basic necessity of human life,” said the CM.

Around 62 lakh families in the state have already been provided houses under this scheme.

The CM said that before 2017, despite housing schemes for the poor, benefits rarely reached them due to a lack of political will. Previous governments restricted themselves to their own families and relatives.

He also suggested developing housing schemes for professionals such as lawyers, doctors, teachers and journalists.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and several ministers were present at the event.