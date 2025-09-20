Yogi’s biopic ‘Ajey’ hits theatres, draws praise from audience

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s biopic, “Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi”, hit theatres across Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Hindu Yuva Vahini workers watching the film at a multiplex in Varanasi. (SOURCED)

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and adapted from Shantanu Gupta’s bestselling biography “The Monk Who Became Chief Minister”, the film traces the spiritual and political transformation of Ajay Singh Bisht, a boy from the hills of Uttarakhand who rose to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ravindra Gautam said, “I had to show the transformation of a boy from Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal to a monk , then to a politician and then to a chief minister, from 1982 to 2017. Showing this in a two-and-half hour movie was a challenge which was accepted by me. Our team worked hard to make this movie impressive.”

“We have tried for the best storytelling and coverage of key events that defined Yogi Adityanath’s political persona,” Gautam added. Spanning decades, the two-and-a-half-hour film explores the protagonist’s humble beginnings in a small village in Pauri Garhwal, his spiritual awakening at the Gorakhnath Math, and his close mentorship under Mahant Avaidyanath.

Actor Anant Vijay Joshi, playing the titular role, delivers a sincere performance, portraying the evolution of a shy, devout youth into a fiery public speaker, spiritual leader, and eventually, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The performances, particularly by Anant Vijay Joshi and Paresh Rawal (as Mahant Avaidyanath), lend gravitas to the film. Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua”, a former MP, adds local flavour.

The film has received a warm response from audiences.

Savitri Taraiyia, 70, who came to watch the first show in Lucknow, said, “I am here to see Yogi Adityanath’s decision to renounce worldly life, embrace monkhood, and eventually enter politics, as his motivations were rooted in a desire to serve society.” Paras Jain said, “ The film has struck a chord, particularly with women as he contested college elections for the honour of women.

I cried watching his struggles. He gave up a peaceful life in the mountains for the chaos of politics, just to serve the people. That takes conviction.”

Raghunath Sahai, 78, a resident of Gomti Nagar said the film should have portrayed more about the social aspects of the CM’s political life.

In Gorakhpur, the film witnessed a big turnout of viewers at Orion Mall. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manish Singh, accompanied by party councillors and office bearers, arrived at the Mohaddipur cinema hall at 12 noon to watch the film.

Later, he shared his impressions with media persons, stating that the movie beautifully narrates Yogi Adityanath’s life. At AD Mall, Kalpna Srivastava remarked that the film is an emotional portrayal of a boy who renounced his family and worldly comforts to take initiation at the Gorakhnath Math. She highlighted how it captures his lifelong dedication to religion and national service.

Corporator Gufran Ahmad praised the film for showcasing Yogi Adityanath’s relentless struggle to eradicate Japanese Encephalitis from the region, calling it inspiring.

(With inputs from Gorakhpur)