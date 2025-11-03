Young couple found dead in Bijnor; girl’s hands missing

A 21-year-old man and his alleged 15-year-old girlfriend were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bijnor district late Saturday night, with both hands of the minor missing. Police said the two had allegedly hanged themselves together with the same rope in an agricultural field. They added that the girl’s body had fallen to the ground and her hands were likely eaten by wild animals. Police said the girl’s body had fallen to the ground and her hands were likely eaten by wild animals. (For representation)

According to Bijnor superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Jha, the bodies were found in a field near Lakshiwala village on Dharanagar-Ganj Road under City Kotwali limits. The two had reportedly eloped from their homes about six days earlier. The decomposed bodies appeared to be at least three days old, the SP said, adding that preliminary investigations suggest both died by suicide.

“It appears they used the same rope to hang themselves. The rope likely snapped under their combined weight, causing the girl’s body to fall to the ground. The noose, however, was still around her neck,” Jha said. He added that the girl’s hands appeared to have been eaten by animals after being dragged for some distance. Drag marks were visible at the spot, he pointed out.

Another police official said the deceased, residents of Dharanagar, belonged to the same community and lived in neighbouring houses. The two had reportedly been in a relationship for about a year and wanted to marry, but their families opposed the union for social reasons.

On October 27, the couple fled their homes following repeated objections from relatives. Despite frantic searches and a missing complaint filed by their families, they remained untraceable until Saturday night.

A forensic team was called to the spot to collect evidence, and the families identified the bodies before they were sent for post-mortem examination.

The youth’s mother alleged that the girl’s family might have murdered the couple and hanged them to make it appear as suicide. Police said the youth’s father had died a month ago, while the girl’s father had died two years earlier due to electrocution. Police said they are waiting for the autopsy report which will confirm the exact cause of death.