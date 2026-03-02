Youth dies by suicide days after girlfriend’s fatal road accident in Sultanpur

A 25-year-old man died by suicide two days after his girlfriend was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Saturday, police confirmed on Sunday. For representation only

Police said the incident occurred in the Lambhua police station area, in Bhagirath Patti of Ghatampur Uttari village. The deceased man’s body was found hanging from a tree in an orchard about 8 km from his village on Saturday. His body was recovered after police traced his mobile phone location following a missing person complaint filed by his family.

According to family members, the deceased had been in a relationship for nearly three years with a 22-year-old girl, who worked with him at a garment shop in Ghatampur. On February 25, she died in a road accident while returning from the market with her brother after a car allegedly hit their motorcycle.

Relatives said the victim was devastated when he learned of her death the following day. He went to her house to see her one last time but was told she had already been buried. Witnesses said he then went to the graveyard and attempted to dig her grave before locals stopped him. He left the spot and did not return home.

Family members searched for him but could not locate him. A missing complaint was subsequently registered at the local police station. After two days of searching, police traced his phone to an orchard where they found his body hanging.

Lambhua police station in-charge, Dheeraj Kumar, said a handwritten note was recovered from his pocket. He said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. On Saturday evening, after the autopsy, he was buried beside his girlfriend’s grave as per his wish on the final note. Police have initiated proceedings and said further investigation is underway.