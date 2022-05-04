Youths drag girl out of auto, molest, assault her in UP's Gonda
- An FIR has been filed against the accused and a search has been launched to nab them, he said, adding the accused also posted the video shot by them on social media.
A teenaged girl travelling with her aunt in an autorickshaw was pulled out of the vehicle and assaulted and molested in the Dhanepur police station area of the district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on April 23 when four youths stopped the auto in which the girl was travelling, pulled her out of the vehicle and dragged her to roadside bushes where they tore her clothes and molested her while also making a video of their act, Gonda’s Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.
An FIR has been filed against the accused and a search has been launched to nab them, he said, adding the accused also posted the video shot by them on social media.
After the matter came to the notice of senior police officers, the Dhanepur police was ordered to register a case under relevant sections and take action, the ASP said, adding that on the complaint of the girl’s aunt, legal action has been initiated. A woman from a village under the Dhanepur police station area was going to see her ailing mother living in another village located in the same police station area with her sister's daughter when the four youths assaulted the girl at a secluded spot.
They also molested the teenager and dragged her into the bush on the side of a brick kiln and shot her video which later went viral.
-
Bail granted, but Rana couple to remain behind bars for the day
Maharashtra lawmaker couple, MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, will continue to remain in jail on Wednesday as their release orders could not be obtained from the magistrate's court on time. The couple was granted bail earlier in the day. Their team will obtain release orders on Thursday morning from the court and then move to Byculla and Taloja prisons for their release. (With inputs from Mumbai bureau)
-
Lawyer Chidambaram opposes Cong leader’s plea in Calcutta high court; heckled
Senior Congress leader and lawyer P Chidambaram faced angry protests and drew flak from lawyers affiliated to Chidambaram's party when he came to the Calcutta high court on Wednesday afternoon to oppose a public interest litigation filed by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and the Bengal state unit president.
-
Doctors see rise in cases of heat exhaustion
Mumbai As temperatures soar, city doctors have been seeing cases of heat exhaustion with patients complaining of acute headache, giddiness, fainting, muscle cramps, nausea among other things. “A lot of patients with heat-related illnesses that I have seen in the outpatient department (OPD) have field jobs, who forget to hydrate themselves,” said physician Dr Gautam Bhansali from Bombay Hospital, who has been seeing two to three heat-related cases every day since the past two weeks.
-
Lalitpur minor rape: NHRC seeks report from UP chief secy, DGP; accused SHO held
The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday wrote to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh and the director general of police regarding the sexual assault of a minor rape victim by a policeman in Lalitpur district. Prayagraj additional director general of police Prem Prakash said The accused station house officer, Tilakdhari Saroj, who was absconding since the case came to light was arrested from near the Allahabad high court. Following his intervention, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.
-
HC admits PIL alleging irregularities in transplantation of 800 trees
Mumbai City-based NGO Shivtej Foundation filed a public interest litigation at the Bombay high court (HC), alleging irregularities in the transplantation of estimated 800 trees, which were affected by the construction of the Metro-7 line from Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E). The trees were ostensibly planted in Aarey Colony, Goregaon and at a casting yard in Bandra west.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics