Youths ransack Biryani shop demanding 1 lakh ransom

A group of youngsters ransacked a Biryani shop after its owners refused to pay a ransom of ₹1 lakh to them in the Aliganj police station area. The incident took place on the night of December 13/14. CCTV footage captured images of the miscreants, and the registration number of the SUV they were riding was also recorded. The police are now trying to identify the owner of the SUV to locate the miscreants. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

ACP Ashutosh Kumar stated that an FIR was registered under relevant charges, and the police are investigating the case.

The victim, Irfan Qureshi of Puraniya in Aliganj, said a group of youths had demanded a ransom of ₹1 lakh from him a week ago, and he had refused to pay, citing that he did not engage in dishonesty or trickery in business and could not afford the money.

“I run an honest business, and I don’t have that amount of money to pay as ransom. The faces seen in the CCTV footage are of those who demanded money from me a week ago. I am living in apprehension and fear for my life,” he said. The victim lodged the complaint on December 16.

Regarding the delay in filing the FIR, he said he got frightened by the incident and consulted with his well-wishers before reaching out to the police.