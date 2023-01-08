Home / Cities / Lucknow News / '...zeher dedoge tab': Akhilesh's reaction as he is offered tea by cops. Watch

'...zeher dedoge tab': Akhilesh's reaction as he is offered tea by cops. Watch

lucknow news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 02:09 PM IST

The party also tweeted pictures from Akhilesh's visit to the police headquarters in the morning. "There is no responsible person present in the headquarters," a tweet by the party read.

The party also tweeted pictures from Akhilesh's visit to the police headquarters in the morning.(@samajwadiparty)
The party also tweeted pictures from Akhilesh's visit to the police headquarters in the morning.(@samajwadiparty)
ByShubhangi Gupta, New Delhi

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was Sunday seen refusing tea offered at police headquarters, citing “trust” issues. Akhilesh, who was visiting the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters in Lucknow, was offered tea by the cops, but he politely declined and said he would get his own tea from outside. "...zeher dedoge tab (what if you poison me)," Akhilesh said in a response that was met with laughter.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, the former UP chief minister is heard saying: "I will not drink the tea here. I will bring mine (tea), but will take your utensil. I can't drink the tea offered here, what if you poison me? I dontrust. I will get it from outside." He is also seen ordering someone to fetch tea from outside.

The party also tweeted pictures from Akhilesh's visit to the police headquarters in the morning. "There is no responsible person present in the headquarters," a tweet by the party read.

The visit reportedly came after a Samajwadi Party office bearer was arrested in Lucknow on Sunday for allegedly making "derogatory" remarks on social media, news agency PTI reported, citing police. Scores of party workers reportedly gathered outside the police headquarters, demanding Manish Jagan Agarwal’s release.

The party's official Twitter handle also posted photographs of Yadav, SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary, and others at the police headquarters.

The party has termed the arrest as "condemnable" and demanded Agarwal’s release.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
akhilesh yadav samajwadi party
akhilesh yadav samajwadi party

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out