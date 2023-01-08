'...zeher dedoge tab': Akhilesh's reaction as he is offered tea by cops. Watch

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was Sunday seen refusing tea offered at police headquarters, citing “trust” issues. Akhilesh, who was visiting the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters in Lucknow, was offered tea by the cops, but he politely declined and said he would get his own tea from outside. "...zeher dedoge tab (what if you poison me)," Akhilesh said in a response that was met with laughter.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, the former UP chief minister is heard saying: "I will not drink the tea here. I will bring mine (tea), but will take your utensil. I can't drink the tea offered here, what if you poison me? I dontrust. I will get it from outside." He is also seen ordering someone to fetch tea from outside.

The party also tweeted pictures from Akhilesh's visit to the police headquarters in the morning. "There is no responsible person present in the headquarters," a tweet by the party read.

The visit reportedly came after a Samajwadi Party office bearer was arrested in Lucknow on Sunday for allegedly making "derogatory" remarks on social media, news agency PTI reported, citing police. Scores of party workers reportedly gathered outside the police headquarters, demanding Manish Jagan Agarwal’s release.

The party's official Twitter handle also posted photographs of Yadav, SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary, and others at the police headquarters.

The party has termed the arrest as "condemnable" and demanded Agarwal’s release.

(With PTI inputs)

